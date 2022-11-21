The Philadelphia Eagles moved to 9-1 on the season after narrowly defeating the Colts in Indy, 17-16. Right as the game went final, head coach Nick Sirianni was noticeably emotional on the team's sideline and could even be seen hyping up Eagles fans that were in the stands. This was Sirianni's first game back in Indianapolis since taking the Eagles head coaching job in 2021. Before that, he served as the offensive coordinator under Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts on Nov. 7.

"I'm emotional because I love Frank Reich," Sirianni told reporters postgame, via NFL.com. "He's one of the best damn football coaches I've ever been around. I was hoping he and I would be able to coach against each other in this game."

Reich was fired following a 3-5-1 start to the year to go along with the offense ranking as one of the worst units in the league at the time. Since then, Indy sent shockwaves around the NFL after hiring Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach, despite not having any prior collegiate or NFL coaching experience.

"You don't want to know what I think about whether he should be here or not, because you guys can probably imagine what I really think," Sirianni said of Reich. "I love him. So I got a little emotional about that."

Philadelphia needed a 14-point fourth quarter to pull out the road win. With just under 90 seconds left in regulation and trailing 16-10, Jalen Hurts was able to rush for a 7-yard touchdown that proved to be the game-winner.

"I spent a lot of time here. One of my children was born here," Sirianni said. "It was sweet to come here, especially with what happened with this organization the last couple weeks, and get the win. A win! Leave Indianapolis. With. A. Win."

This victory moved Philadelphia to a perfect 5-0 on the road this season. Now, they'll head back to Lincoln Financial Field for a two-game homestand where they'll host the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 and then the Tennessee Titans in Week 13.