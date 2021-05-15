Jalen Hurts hasn't been running the Philadelphia Eagles offense in an official team practice under Nick Sirianni yet. Hurts technically hasn't been named the Eagles' starting quarterback, but the 2020 second-round pick has already impressed the coaching staff with how he has grasped the new offense.

Sirianni already is singing praise on how quickly Hurts is leaning the new playbook.

"Jalen has done a heck of a job learning the offense," Sirianni said on a conference call at Eagles rookie minicamp Friday. "He's impressive in there. He's really got a good control of it. Jalen has just done a good job of taking the plays that have been taught to him, and he can really rattle off exactly what he's supposed to do on every single play. It'll be exciting to get on the field with him and see him do it physically."

Sirianni won't get to see Hurts work those reps on the field until Eagles mandatory minicamp begins in June, where the second-year quarterback can build off a strong rookie season.

Hurts started four games for the Eagles after being used in a Taysom Hill-type role the first 12 games of the season, only throwing three passes before replacing former starting quarterback Carson Wentz for good in Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers. In his four starts, Hurts completed 51.9% of his passes (69 for 133) for 919 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions for a 77.2 passer rating. Hurts also had 46 carries for 272 yards and three touchdowns in those four starts.

Hurts is the first player in the NFL in the past 70 years to have 500-plus passing yards and 150-plus rushing yards in his first two career starts (since this was tracked starting in 1950), showcasing the talent he has when given the opportunity.

While Hurts is grasping the concepts of Sirianni's system, Sirianni is also playing to Hurts' strengths to get the best out of his young quarterback.

"Jalen has strong qualities of being able to extend plays and move around and extend plays, so we're definitely looking at those things and doing those things," Sirianni said. "We've all had a very extensive amount of time with quarterbacks that are mobile, and that's the same thing for Miles [Sanders]. Miles, what does he fit? Again, these are things when we get on the field with him, we'll figure out a little bit more, but that's still to be determined of what everybody's skill set is.

"But we are putting in an extensive amount of offense and Coach Steichen [Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen] has done a great job and the offensive coaches of really relaying the message to the players and installing it, and the players have done a great job learning it."