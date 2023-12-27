Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is nothing if not animated on the sidelines, frequently drawing headlines -- or going viral -- for his brashness. But fresh off a tight win over the Giants on Christmas Day in Week 16, Sirianni suggested he needs to work on keeping himself in check.

"I need to be better in those scenarios when there is some high-pressure areas," Sirianni told reporters, per NBC Sports. "They've got to see me calm and not tense there. There is a time and place to be tense and there's a time and place not to be. I know that's something that I always have to work on as a head coach, and so that's something I'm constantly working on."

Several players, including wide receiver DeVonta Smith and pass rusher Haason Reddick, were seen getting vocal with Sirianni at the end of Monday's game, even as Philadelphia sealed a 33-25 victory to improve to 11-4. Fans speculated on social media whether the discussions were representative of bigger internal issues, especially considering the team's previous December struggles. But Sirianni downplayed that notion this week, chalking it up to the demeanor of competitive leaders.

"Body language -- I think body language, I don't know, I look more at actions than the body language," he said. "I know body language is a type of action, but I look more at the action of the players and the coaches and myself there, as opposed to the body language."

Smith, meanwhile, echoed Sirianni's chief explanation -- that the Eagles are simply not satisfied with their performance -- while addressing the sideline exchanges following Monday's win.

"Eleven wins?" Smith said. "We're not playing good football right now. As an offense, we're not where we want to be. I'm not satisfied. Yeah, we got 11 wins. I'm not happy. It needs to be better for what I want to do, what everybody else in here wants to do, what we want to be. We're nowhere near that, so no, I'm not happy."