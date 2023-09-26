The Philadelphia Eagles showcased why they are one of the top teams in the NFL Monday night in that 25-11 beatdown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game wasn't as close as the final score indicated, as Philadelphia flexed its muscle against one of the best run defenses in the league.

Philadelphia outgained Tampa Bay by nearly 300 yards (472-174) and held the ball for 38:55. The Eagles imposed their will on the ground, rushing for 201 yards and holding the Buccaneers to 41.

The Eagles are 3-0 and continuing to rack up wins as the offense still looks to find its footing (they had 400-plus yards for the second straight week). Here are some overreactions from the win, along with which ones are actually overreactions and which are reality.

Eagles need to keep force-feeding A.J. Brown

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

In the aftermath of their sideline discussion, Brown was targeted 14 times -- his second-most in an Eagles uniform. Brown was dominant against a depleted Buccaneers secondary, catching a season-high nine passes for 131 yards. Brown looked like the weapon from last season, catching his only target on third down for 25 yards. He even dropped two touchdown catches in the end zone, or else he could have had a bigger night.

The Eagles didn't force-feed Brown this week. He was just open and had a favorable matchup. This week was Brown's turn to get the ball, and the Eagles were wise to keep looking his way.

The red zone issues are seriously concerning

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Watching the game in real time, the Eagles not finishing drives and converting them into touchdowns is frustrating. Philadelphia finished 1 of 5 in the red zone, but two of those possessions had uncharacteristic A.J. Brown drops and another one was just running the clock down to zero. The Eagles also technically got into the red zone at the end of the first half with a few seconds left (resulting in a Jake Elliott 38-yard field goal).

Philadelphia is 5 of 11 in the red zone after three games, as the 45.5% conversion rate is 25th in the NFL. This is something to monitor, but the numbers are misleading on second look of Monday's win.

Jalen Carter is the best player on this defense

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Is this a reach? Not when you're witnessing the impact Carter has on a game. Carter led the Eagles with five pressures, coupled with a quarterback hit, 0.5 sack, and a forced fumble against the Buccaneers. Two out of the three career games he played he's been a difference-maker on the Eagles defensive line.

Carter leads all defensive tackles in pressures with 15, six of which have come against the double team (trailing only Micah Parsons). He has 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles already this season.

Don't know how nine teams passed on Carter (the Bears did twice), but their loss is the Eagles' gain. Through three games, Carter is the best player on an Eagles defense loaded with talent.

Eagles have the best run defense in the NFL

Overreaction or reality: Reality

This is an easy one. The numbers tell the tale, as the Eagles have allowed the fewest rushing yards in the league (48.3) and the fewest rushing touchdowns (0). They are fourth in the league in yards per carry allowed (3.0) and the six rushing first downs allowed are the second-fewest in the league. They also have the fewest missed tackles on run plays at five.

Allowing just 69 rushing yards over the last two weeks, the Eagles run defense is dominant.

Sydney Brown should start at safety next game

Overreaction or reality: Reality

This all comes down to if Brown is healthy, as Brown was listed as questionable to return with a thigh injury suffered in the second quarter. The Eagles were already thin at safety with Justin Evans being ruled out with a neck injury, leaving just Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds as the healthy safeties.

If Brown is good to go for Sunday, he should start. Brown held his own in the 12 defensive snaps he played, having a crucial pass breakup on Mike Evans in the end zone that prevented a Tampa Bay touchdown. Brown also is the second-team slot cornerback behind James Bradberry (at least that was the case Monday night with Mario Goodrich a healthy scratch).

The Eagles had plans to acclimate Brown into the defense, and Monday night was an indicator of that prior to the injury. Brown allowed just one completion for a yard on Monday, so he more than held his own in coverage.

James Bradberry is the best slot option going forward

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Bradberry started out Monday's game in the slot instead of Mario Goodrich. The Eagles had Bradberry in the slot to cover Chris Godwin, a big-bodied receiver who is one of the better slot receivers in the NFL when he's lined up there. Bradberry lived up to the task, allowing just two completions (targeted four times) for 26 yards and a 56.3 rating in coverage.

This will be a weekly matchup, but teams will be trying to put their best receivers in the slot to expose the Eagles' lack of depth there. Bradberry has proven he can handle with role while Josh Jobe (opposing quarterbacks targeting Jobe were 4 of 8 for 27 yards with a 56.3 rating) can play the outside next to Darius Slay.

Goodrich will get his opportunities, but Bradberry is the top option to man the slot.