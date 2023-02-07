The Philadelphia Eagles will compete for their second-ever Super Bowl victory this Sunday, as Nick Sirianni's squad takes on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles went from borderline playoff team to No. 1 seed in the NFC this season, going from 9-8 to 14-3. A major reason why the Eagles have found themselves in the position they are in is because of the play of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

While there's still work to be done on the field, Hurts proved this year that he can be a franchise quarterback. In fact, Eagles owner Jeff Lurie said Hurts has "nothing to prove" to be viewed as Philly's long-term answer under center. It sounds like the Eagles have already made up their minds on offering a big contract extension to their quarterback, as Lurie said Hurts is, "just what we're looking for," per ESPN.

Hurts threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 regular-season games played this season, and also rushed for 760 yards and a whopping 13 touchdowns. Those 13 rushing scores are the second-most by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history behind Cam Newton. This year, Hurts became the fourth player in NFL history to record 20 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns in a season.

Philadelphia has gone 16-1 with Hurts as the starter this season, and 0-2 without him. Those 16 wins are tied for the most wins by a starting quarterback in any of his first three NFL seasons all-time. No matter what happens Sunday, the Eagles brass feels as though it doesn't need to see anything else from its quarterback. It believes Hurts is the signal-caller it wants under center for years to come.