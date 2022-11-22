The Philadelphia Eagles' anticipated debut for their alternate helmets has finally arrived, as the team unveiled it will wear its alternate black helmets this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Wearing the black helmet with the alternate black jerseys and pants is fitting for "Sunday Night Football," even if this is the Eagles' third prime-time game at home this season.

The black helmet is the first alternate helmet for the Eagles since 2010, which may be a one-off for the 2022 season. The Eagles will be introducing "Kelly green" throwbacks in 2023 with an alternate throwback helmet.

"Our players love wearing black, and they love the all-black (uniform)," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said back in March. "We're going to match the black jersey with the black helmet. We've listened to you. We wanted this from the beginning."

Teams can have up to four sets of jerseys (home, away, two alternates) during a season. By 2023, the Eagles will have a home (midnight green), road (white), alternate one (black), and alternate two (throwback). Philadelphia is hoping the black helmets can be in the rotation in 2023, giving the Eagles three different helmet designs (midnight green, black, Kelly green). If the NFL doesn't pass a third helmet, the Eagles will just use midnight green helmet and Kelly green helmet for the throwbacks.

The alternate black helmet will be worn in Week 12 against the Packers, Week 16 at the Dallas Cowboys, and Week 18 vs. the New York Giants. Prior to Sunday, the Eagles have not worn their black alternate jersey -- which can be worn up to three times a year.