The Philadelphia Eagles returned a defensive lineman to the lineup this past week in rookie Jordan Davis, who played Sunday in the Eagles' win over the Tennessee Titans after a short stint on injured reserve, but Philly has now lost another defensive lineman to IR. On Tuesday, the team placed defensive end Robert Quinn on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Quinn reportedly underwent a knee scope this week, and the findings have led the team to shut him down for at least the next four games. Quinn reportedly twisted his knee in practice last week, but Tom Pelissero reports there's optimism he will return for the playoff push.

The Eagles sent the Chicago Bears a fourth-round pick for Quinn shortly before last month's NFL trade deadline. A fourth-rounder was a pretty decent price to pay for a 32-year-old, but the Bears reportedly agreed to pay $7.1 million of Quinn's remaining base salary in 2022.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Quinn has not played more than 27 percent of defensive snaps in any of his five games played for the Eagles, and has recorded two combined tackles and two QB hits. The Eagles are already banged-up at the defensive end spot. Quinn will join Derek Barnett and Janarius Robinson as the other defensive ends on injured reserve.