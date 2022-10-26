The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles have been the talk of the NFL through the early portion of the 2022 regular season, and it's in large part because of the several impactful moves they made in the offseason. The Eagles apparently aren't done adding to their roster, however, as they have traded a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Robert Quinn, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed.

The pass-rusher has recorded eight combined tackles and one sack through seven games played. While Quinn is 32-years-old, he has still been an impactful player. Just last season, he recorded 18.5 sacks in 16 games played, and was named to the Pro Bowl as well as given All-Pro honors.

The former No. 14 overall pick was selected by the St. Louis Rams out of North Carolina in 2011. Quinn recorded double-digit sack numbers in three of his first four NFL seasons, including a career-high 19 sacks in 2013. This is not the first time Quinn has been traded, as he was dealt to the Miami Dolphins in 2018, and to the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. After those two one-year stints, Quinn signed with the Bears ahead of the 2020 season.

Per NFL Media, the Bears will be picking up most of the remaining salary for Quinn. He has two years remaining on his five-year, $70 million deal after 2022, per Spotrac. Philly currently has Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat at defensive end, and the two have combined for 5.5 sacks in six games played. Quinn will fit right in on this talented defense.

Here's how we grade this trade:

Eagles: A-

Go off, Howie Roseman. This move shows that the Eagles are all-in on winning a Super Bowl. Remember how the Rams added Von Miller at the trade deadline last year? Not that Quinn is Miller, but this move is similar. It could be something that further sparks a talented defense to be even better as Philly hits the ground ready to run following its bye week. Quinn ain't a spring chicken, but he showed last year he's still an impactful player.

Philly gets an experienced pass-rusher it can move around with Graham and Sweat. A fourth-rounder is a pretty decent price to pay for a 32-year-old, but what I like about this deal is that NFL Media reports the Bears will be "picking up most of the remaining salary" for Quinn. Unfortunately we don't have much clarity on what exactly that means, but Bears fans probably didn't feel as good about the trade after that tidbit was reported.

Bears: B-

With this move, it looks like the Bears will be putting more on the plates of Dominique Robinson and Trevis Gipson. The Bears were reportedly shopping Quinn around this month as the trade deadline approached, and they found a willing partner in the Eagles. A fourth-rounder for Quinn at face value sounds solid, but again, what does it mean that the Bears will be "picking up most of the remaining salary" for the player who will no longer be sacking the quarterback for them? At the same time, the Bears are currently in the top 10 of most cap space with $6.69 million, per Over The Cap, and lead the NFL in cap space next year with just shy of $116 million. Maybe the money wasn't a huge deal, and maybe one of these younger players can be a solid starter at defensive end.