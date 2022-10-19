After electing not to part with him this offseason, the Bears are shopping Pro Bowl pass rusher Robert Quinn ahead of the NFL's trade deadline, according to Sportsline NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. The Bears have until Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. to execute a trade.

Quinn, 32, is in the middle of his third season in Chicago after inking a five-year, $70 million contract with the team back in 2020. He was selected to his third Pro Bowl in 2021 after tallying a career-high 18.5 sacks. Quinn has not produced at the same level this season, however, as he has just one sack through the season's first six games.

The 14th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Quinn spent his first seven seasons with the Rams, where he was named to two Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 2013. Quinn, who is just one of six active players with more than 100 career sacks, spent one season apiece in Miami and Dallas before signing his long-term deal with the Bears.

The Bears shouldn't be having issues finding teams that are interested in acquiring Quinn. One of those teams could be the 5-1 Giants, who are currently tied for 19th in the NFL in sacks.