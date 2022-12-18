The Philadelphia Eagles have already clinched their playoff spot, and they have a chance to take a step towards clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC when they face the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia has won 12 of its first 13 games this season, including a 48-22 win over the Giants last week. Meanwhile, Chicago is riding a six-game losing streak, but the Bears are coming off their bye week.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Bears vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 48.5.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Bears vs. Eagles:

Bears vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -8.5

Bears vs. Eagles over/under: 48.5 points

Bears vs. Eagles money line: Chicago +328, Philadelphia -430

Why the Bears can cover

Philadelphia locked up its playoff spot last week and has a two-game lead in the race for the best record in the NFL, which could lead to a letdown performance on Sunday afternoon. Chicago is coming off its bye week with extra rest and preparation under its belt, and it has not lost more than six straight games since 2002. Quarterback Justin Fields returned two weeks ago from a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury, going 20 of 25 for a season-high 254 passing yards against Green Bay.

Fields also added a 55-yard touchdown run in that game, putting together arguably the best game of his career. He was also not sacked for the first time this season, giving Chicago's offense some momentum coming into this game. The Bears are also going to have safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon back in the lineup for the first time since losing to Atlanta on Nov. 20.

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has the best record in the NFL by a two-game margin, and it locked up a playoff spot with its 48-22 blowout win against the Giants last week. The Eagles demolished the Titans 35-10 the week prior, so they have been winning games with plenty of room to spare. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has thrown for 3,157 yards, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions while also rushing for 686 yards and 10 scores.

His top target has been former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has hauled in 65 receptions for 1,020 yards and 10 touchdowns. Chicago has not held up on the defensive side of the ball this year, allowing at least 27 points in every game during its six-game losing skid. The Bears have only picked up one win in their last 10 games and have covered the spread just three times during that stretch, so they are going to have trouble keeping pace with a Philadelphia offense that has averaged 41 points per game over its last three outings.

