NFL MVP finalists will lead their respective teams into Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. First-team All-Pro quarterback and newly-minted MVP Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs against second-team All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are on a seven-game winning streak, boasting a 16-3 record after playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. The Eagles are also 16-3, including a 16-1 record with Hurts on the field, and Philadelphia throttled both the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL playoffs ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 Super Bowl on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season and identified both the Eagles and Chiefs as its value Super Bowl picks at the beginning of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 51 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine playoff games

KC: Chiefs have covered in their last three meetings with Philadelphia

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia's pass rush will be key in the Super Bowl 2023, as the Eagles sit atop the NFL in pressure rate, sacks, and the general ability to flummox opposing quarterbacks. Against Patrick Mahomes, the Eagles will need to pull out all the stops, but on the offensive side, Philadelphia is also fully capable of winning a shootout if needed. The Eagles rank in the top five in scoring offense (28.1 points per game), scoring percentage (42.5% of possessions), points per possession (2.50), total yards (389.1 per game), turnover avoidance (19 giveaways), first downs (385), third down efficiency (45.9%), fourth down efficiency (68.8%), and red zone efficiency (67.8%) this season.

The Eagles also set a new NFL record for rushing touchdowns, generating 39 scores on the ground between the regular season and playoffs. That includes seven rushing touchdowns in two playoff games, and Philadelphia is the fourth team in NFL history to record five 300-yard passing games and five 200-yard rushing games in a season. The Eagles produced more than 2,500 rushing yards during the regular season, a top-five mark, and Philadelphia became only the third team to reach at least 4,000 passing yards and 2,500 rushing yards in a regular season.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City was the top-ranked offensive team during the regular season, averaging 413.6 yards and 29.2 points per game. The Chiefs' high-powered attack held up against some of the top defensive teams in the NFL, including a 44-point showing at San Francisco, which finished as the league's No. 1 defense. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns during the regular season, completing 67.1% of his passes.

Mahomes put together an admirable performance in the AFC Championship, throwing for 326 yards and two touchdowns despite dealing with a high ankle sprain. He also came up with a key run in the final seconds to set up the game-winning field goal, answering questions about the health of his ankle. Kansas City has covered the spread in six straight games against NFC teams, while Philadelphia has only covered twice in its last six games.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, calling for 49 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations.

