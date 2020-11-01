Who's Playing

Dallas @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Dallas 2-5; Philadelphia 2-4-1

What to Know

This Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 34.71 points per game. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Lincoln Financial Field at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday. Their scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend the Philadelphia Eagles hope will continue.

Dallas has to be hurting after a devastating 25-3 loss at the hands of the Washington Football Team last week. QB Andy Dalton had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 3.95 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, the Eagles slipped by the New York Giants 22-21 last Thursday. Philadelphia QB Carson Wentz was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 359 yards on 43 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Wentz this season.

The Cowboys are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past seven games, so buyers beware.

Dallas and the Eagles split their matches last season, with Dallas claiming a 37-10 win and Philadelphia retaliating with a 17-9 victory of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

Odds

The Eagles are a big 11-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Eagles as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Dallas have won six out of their last ten games against Philadelphia.