Eli Manning honored with his own beer at New Jersey brewery

Eli Manning is always going to be remembered as one of the top New York athletes. Now, the quarterback is being immortalized with a beer of his own by a local brewery.

Source Brewing, which is located in Colts Neck, N.J., began brewing "ELIte TRIBUTE," which is an imperial New England IPA. It's unclear if the beer being a New England IPA was done on purpose, considering that the Giants beat the New England Patriots in both of Manning's two Super Bowl victories.

The brewery wrote on its website that the beer is an "imperial NEIPA that we brewed as a tribute to future Hall of Famer, Eli Manning."

"It is bursting with notes of tangerine, blueberry, red Starburst candy, ripe peaches, and roses. The mouthfeel is super mellow and soft and the bitterness is restrained to accentuate the fruity interplay of hop flavors," according to the brewery.

The can features some of Manning's impressive accomplishments, including his two Super Bowl titles and Super Bowl MVP awards. Cans of "ELIte TRIBUTE" are currently sold out, per Source Brewing's website, but are expected to be on tap at the Asbury Park Beerfest later this month.

Manning is certainly one of the most beloved figures in Giants history and had his farewell tour of sorts during the 2019 season. It's unclear if Manning plans to retire this offseason or play another season elsewhere.