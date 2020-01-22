Eli Manning honored with his own beer at New Jersey brewery
Giants fans have another reason to drink
Eli Manning is always going to be remembered as one of the top New York athletes. Now, the quarterback is being immortalized with a beer of his own by a local brewery.
Source Brewing, which is located in Colts Neck, N.J., began brewing "ELIte TRIBUTE," which is an imperial New England IPA. It's unclear if the beer being a New England IPA was done on purpose, considering that the Giants beat the New England Patriots in both of Manning's two Super Bowl victories.
The brewery wrote on its website that the beer is an "imperial NEIPA that we brewed as a tribute to future Hall of Famer, Eli Manning."
"It is bursting with notes of tangerine, blueberry, red Starburst candy, ripe peaches, and roses. The mouthfeel is super mellow and soft and the bitterness is restrained to accentuate the fruity interplay of hop flavors," according to the brewery.
The can features some of Manning's impressive accomplishments, including his two Super Bowl titles and Super Bowl MVP awards. Cans of "ELIte TRIBUTE" are currently sold out, per Source Brewing's website, but are expected to be on tap at the Asbury Park Beerfest later this month.
Manning is certainly one of the most beloved figures in Giants history and had his farewell tour of sorts during the 2019 season. It's unclear if Manning plans to retire this offseason or play another season elsewhere.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
49ers' gamble on Juszcyzk paying off
It seems like the versatile fullback was taking a leap of faith, but he knew all along
-
Ex-Redskins GM now working for Eagles
Who said division rivals can't be friends?
-
History of small point spreads in SBs
What happens when there's a small point spread in the Super Bowl? Glad you asked.
-
Packers won't commit to DC Mike Pettine
The defense improved under Pettine over the course of the season, but suffered a stinker in...
-
49ers would have traded more for Jimmy G
New England could have gotten more for Jimmy G
-
2020 Super Bowl odds, spread and more
Everything you need to know to place your Super Bowl bet is right here
-
49ers roll over Packers in NFC title game
The 49ers opened up a 27-0 lead by halftime and didn't look back, winning the NFC Championship...
-
Mahomes shines as Chiefs beat Titans
A close game in the first half turned into a convincing final as the Chiefs booked their ticket...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game