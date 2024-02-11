Eric Bieniemy had been a longtime assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs since Andy Reid arrived, and he may be on his way back to the franchise where he's had the most success.

Per Pro Football Talk, Bieniemy could return to the Chiefs coaching staff next season with a role as an "assistant head coach." Bieniemy did speak to the Chiefs prior to the AFC Championship Game after his one season with the Washington Commanders as their offensive coordinator and play caller. He was let go after the Commanders hired Kliff Kingsbury. Bieniemy clearly had more success in his five years with the Chiefs as their OC.

"He talked to the offensive guys and hung out with us," Reid said, via NFL audio. "He's still up for a couple jobs, but I would tell you his coaching future is great. I'm obviously a big fan of his and I know the things he can do."

The Chiefs scored the most points per game in the NFL (30.1) during Bieniemy's run as the offensive coordinator, along with the most yards per game (406.2). Kansas City also had the best record in the NFL during Bieniemy's time with the team, going 64-18 with five conference championship game appearances and two Super Bowl titles in the five years he led the offense.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also had the most passing yards, passing touchdowns and the highest passer rating from 2018 to 2022 -- all with Bieniemy as the offensive coordinator.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Matt Nagy is currently the chiefs offensive coordinator and isn't likely to be demoted for Bieniemy, but having Bieniemy on the coaching staff is massive for Mahomes and the offense.

"He's going to really try to get the best out of you every single day," Mahomes said back in August, via a Chiefs transcript. "He's not going to let you – he's going to hold you accountable whenever you don't really want to hold yourself accountable. It made me a better player.

"I think what he said that was the biggest thing is (that) he is your number one supporter though. He will go to war with you just like any other guy on your team and you've got to know that. You've got to know when he is talking to you on the football field that he's trying to get the best out of you, he's not trying to put you down. He's trying to push you to be even better than you think you can be.

"There's a reason (as) to why he's coaching you the way that he's coaching you and that he loves you."