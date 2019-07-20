Eric Dickerson: Notable Hall of Famers could skip enshrinement ceremony until demands are met

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will enshrine its eight newest members on Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio. But Eric Dickerson, who was inducted 20 years ago, said this week that he and others may boycott the induction festivities until the NFL meets the demands Dickerson and a group of Hall of Famers spelled out in a letter last year to league commissioner Roger Goodell, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, and Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker.

Namely: health insurance, an annual salary for Hall of Famers and a share of NFL revenues.

"A lot of guys have talked about it, but you know we [may] try to start doing something about it," Dickerson said Friday during an appearance on WFNZ in Charlotte, via Pro Football Talk. "One of the things we're doing I mean is we're possibly a lot of us not going to the Hall of Fame this year. Because I think it starts was guys like myself, guys with names. You know, the Joe Montanas, the Marcus Allens, the Richard Dents, the Lawrence Taylors.

"If you've got a guy who played [and] his name is John Thompson, you know, who is he? But you've got the guys with the names, and you have to have awareness. And I think that's what it comes down to. No one is aware of how badly the players are treated and done. And I think when people think football, they think automatically, 'He's a rich guy. He's rich.' And guys aren't rich. Some of the guys are making real money, but in our era, the base salary was $40,000."

Dickerson told TMZ last September what he thought every player deserved.

"If it was up to me, I think every Hall of Famer would get about $300,000 a year," he said at the time. "I think that would be a proper number."

Additionally, Dickerson proposed health insurance and a better pension for all players.

Last September, Kurt Warner and Jerry Rice distanced themselves from Dickerson and the Hall of Famers, shortly after the group sent the letter to Goodell, Smith and Baker. In two separate statements, Warner said that he wasn't aware of the letter and his signature was "mistakenly attached." Meanwhile, Rice said he is not a member of a Hall of Fame board of directors, which is how his name was listed in the letter.

Both Warner and Rice said at the time that they supported the issues raised by Dickerson and the group but would not take part in a boycott.