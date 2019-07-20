Eric Dickerson: Notable Hall of Famers could skip enshrinement ceremony until demands are met
Last year Dickerson said he wanted an annual salary and health insurance for every member of the Hall of Fame
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will enshrine its eight newest members on Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio. But Eric Dickerson, who was inducted 20 years ago, said this week that he and others may boycott the induction festivities until the NFL meets the demands Dickerson and a group of Hall of Famers spelled out in a letter last year to league commissioner Roger Goodell, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, and Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker.
Namely: health insurance, an annual salary for Hall of Famers and a share of NFL revenues.
"A lot of guys have talked about it, but you know we [may] try to start doing something about it," Dickerson said Friday during an appearance on WFNZ in Charlotte, via Pro Football Talk. "One of the things we're doing I mean is we're possibly a lot of us not going to the Hall of Fame this year. Because I think it starts was guys like myself, guys with names. You know, the Joe Montanas, the Marcus Allens, the Richard Dents, the Lawrence Taylors.
"If you've got a guy who played [and] his name is John Thompson, you know, who is he? But you've got the guys with the names, and you have to have awareness. And I think that's what it comes down to. No one is aware of how badly the players are treated and done. And I think when people think football, they think automatically, 'He's a rich guy. He's rich.' And guys aren't rich. Some of the guys are making real money, but in our era, the base salary was $40,000."
Dickerson told TMZ last September what he thought every player deserved.
"If it was up to me, I think every Hall of Famer would get about $300,000 a year," he said at the time. "I think that would be a proper number."
Additionally, Dickerson proposed health insurance and a better pension for all players.
Last September, Kurt Warner and Jerry Rice distanced themselves from Dickerson and the Hall of Famers, shortly after the group sent the letter to Goodell, Smith and Baker. In two separate statements, Warner said that he wasn't aware of the letter and his signature was "mistakenly attached." Meanwhile, Rice said he is not a member of a Hall of Fame board of directors, which is how his name was listed in the letter.
Both Warner and Rice said at the time that they supported the issues raised by Dickerson and the group but would not take part in a boycott.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fangio bans music from Broncos camp
Fangio has been in the league since the 1980s but this is his first year as a head coach
-
Brady enjoys family vacation
Tom Brady: Patriots quarterback and thrill seeker
-
Jerry Jones among 2019 HOF presenters
Here's the order and list of presenters who will be speaking at the Pro Football Hall of Fame...
-
Sproles returns to Eagles for 2019
The Eagles running back is returning to the NFL for a 15th season
-
Broncos' Fangio: Lock 'not a QB yet'
Vic Fangio did not mince words when asked about the rookie quarterback
-
Best camp battles for all 32 teams
Football is back, and we're whipping around the league to look at the best camp battles we're...