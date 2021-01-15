Nearly two weeks after his dismissal from the Los Angeles Chargers, Anthony Lynn is circling around a new job for 2021. While the recently fired head coach is still undecided on his plans for next season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports he's an unofficial candidate for the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator position. Seattle fired its previous OC, Brian Schottenheimer, earlier this week, and now coach Pete Carroll has been in contact with Lynn about the vacancy, per Pelissero.

Lynn, 52, would "be among Seattle's top choices" for the job, should he commit to coaching in 2021, Pelissero reports. Carroll has long sought to establish a top ground game in Seattle, and Lynn has exactly the kind of background for that strategy as a former NFL running back and longtime RBs coach.

Since his departure from Los Angeles, where he went 33-31 over four seasons, Lynn has not been reported as a head coaching candidate elsewhere. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, however, he's on several teams' lists of prospective offensive coordinator hires. Prior to taking the Chargers' top job in 2017, Lynn spent one season as the Buffalo Bills' assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. That was the first time in his coaching career he officially held a coordinator title, though he's also racked up 14 years of experience as a RBs coach between five different teams.