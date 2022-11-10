It's not hyperbole to say that Jake Matthews is in the midst of one of the craziest days of his life. As the Falcons and Panthers are gearing up to open Week 10 in the NFL with their matchup on Thursday night, Atlanta's starting left tackle traveled back to Georgia on Thursday morning as his wife, Meggi, went into labor with the couple's first child, according to NFL Media.

Since then, Meggi welcomed a healthy baby boy, Beckett, this afternoon. Now, Jake is en route back to Charlotte with Falcons owner Arthur Blank and is expected to arrive with plenty of time to spare before Thursday's NFC South matchup.

The Matthews were reportedly expecting Meggi to go into labor on Sunday, but Beckett seemingly decided to commit the first false start of his life and come a little early. While it may have forced his dad into a whirlwind of a day, Meggi and Jake will have a fascinating story to tell him when he asks about the day he was born.

On the football side of things, Matthews' presence is massive for the Falcons, who are one of the most run-heavy teams in the NFL and the left tackle has been a key piece in that attack having them in the thick of the division race. Atlanta is fourth in the league in rushing yards per game (162.9) and third in both rushing attempts (33.7) and rushing touchdowns (11).

A win tonight against Carolina would also temporarily put Atlanta back into sole possession of first place in the NFC South at 5-5.