Arthur Smith will not be reshuffling the deck at quarterback. The Falcons head coach told reporters during his press conference on Monday that Taylor Heinicke will remain the starter for Atlanta when they travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals in Week 10. That means 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder will remain on the bench as the primary backup.

"Taylor gives us the best chance, with everything going on right now," said Smith, via the official team website.

Smith went on to note that "the bye week will be the time to assess," which comes directly after this game against the Cardinals in Week 11. That does seem to leave the door slightly ajar for Ridder to be reinserted as the starter in Week 12 when the Falcons come off the bye and prepare for an important divisional matchup at home against the Saints.

"Doesn't mean anything is over for Des," added Smith.

Taylor Heinicke ATL • QB • #4 CMP% 55.9 YDs 443 TD 2 INT 1 YD/Att 7.51 View Profile

Heinicke came in for Ridder to begin the second half of Atlanta's Week 8 matchup against the Titans. In the 28-23 loss, the veteran played well, throwing for 175 yards and a touchdown, and led the Falcons to 20 of their 23 points on the afternoon. That performance led Smith to name Heinicke the starter for Sunday's game against Minnesota. There, Heinicke was 21 of 38 passing for 258 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also rushed for 20 yards in the last-second 31-28 loss.

The 30-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Falcons this offseason after spending the previous three seasons with Washington. If he can play well against Arizona and snap Atlanta's losing skid while entering the bye week on a high note, that could go a long way in Heinicke securing the job going forward.