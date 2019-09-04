Falcons reportedly restructure two contracts, which would create cap space for a potential Julio Jones extension

The Atlanta Falcons don't have a new deal for Julio Jones done yet, but are showing signs of reaching a conclusion. Atlanta found a way to create more cap space for a potential Jones extension, restructuring the contracts of Jake Matthews and Ricardo Allen, per NFL Network. The conversion of Allen and Matthews's base salary into a bonus create $5 million in salary cap space for the Falcons, leaving them with a projected $9.5 million in cap space to get a Jones deal done.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has been determined to get a deal done with Jones this week, as the Falcons play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 of the regular season. The restructuring of two deals indicate the Falcons are at the 11th hour of negotiating with Jones to get a deal done.

"I'd be surprised and disappointed if we didn't get it done this week," Blank said, per The Athletic's Jeff Schultz. "I think it's very reasonable to assume it will get done this week."

Since Jones entered the league in 2011, he has 698 catches for 10,731 yards (15.4 yards per catch) and 51 touchdowns in his first eight seasons. Jones, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time first team All-Pro, led the NFL in receiving yards twice (2015, 2018) and the league in catches (2015). Jones had 113 catches for 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season, averaging 14.8 yards per catch.

Jones has a base salary of just $9.6 million this season and a cap number of $13.466 million, the fourth year of a five-year, $71.25 million contract extension signed in 2015. Jones is the 13th-highest paid wide receiver in the league and will likely seek a deal similar to the five-year, $96.25 million deal New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas signed last month.

It's time for Jones to be paid amongst the best in the game. The Falcons appear ready to make it happen.