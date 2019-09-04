Falcons reportedly restructure two contracts, which would create cap space for a potential Julio Jones extension
The Falcons have created cap space to finally sign Julio Jones to an extension
The Atlanta Falcons don't have a new deal for Julio Jones done yet, but are showing signs of reaching a conclusion. Atlanta found a way to create more cap space for a potential Jones extension, restructuring the contracts of Jake Matthews and Ricardo Allen, per NFL Network. The conversion of Allen and Matthews's base salary into a bonus create $5 million in salary cap space for the Falcons, leaving them with a projected $9.5 million in cap space to get a Jones deal done.
Falcons owner Arthur Blank has been determined to get a deal done with Jones this week, as the Falcons play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 of the regular season. The restructuring of two deals indicate the Falcons are at the 11th hour of negotiating with Jones to get a deal done.
"I'd be surprised and disappointed if we didn't get it done this week," Blank said, per The Athletic's Jeff Schultz. "I think it's very reasonable to assume it will get done this week."
Since Jones entered the league in 2011, he has 698 catches for 10,731 yards (15.4 yards per catch) and 51 touchdowns in his first eight seasons. Jones, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time first team All-Pro, led the NFL in receiving yards twice (2015, 2018) and the league in catches (2015). Jones had 113 catches for 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season, averaging 14.8 yards per catch.
Jones has a base salary of just $9.6 million this season and a cap number of $13.466 million, the fourth year of a five-year, $71.25 million contract extension signed in 2015. Jones is the 13th-highest paid wide receiver in the league and will likely seek a deal similar to the five-year, $96.25 million deal New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas signed last month.
It's time for Jones to be paid amongst the best in the game. The Falcons appear ready to make it happen.
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Film breakdown: Inside Tua's debut
It was difficult to find anything Tagovailoa did wrong as a passer in the Crimson Tide's opening...
-
Antonio Brown not happy with Raiders
The Raiders wide receiver was hit with some hefty fines during the month of August
-
NFL DFS: Week 1 picks, advice, strategy
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Jerry Jones opens up about Elliott deal
The Cowboys' owner gives his thoughts on Elliott's record-breaking deal after ringing the bell...
-
100 NFL predictions for 100th NFL season
Ten NFL writers here at CBS Sports teamed up to make 100 predictions for the 100th NFL season
-
Payton and Halas statues made in Chicago
Ahead of NFL100, the Bears create statues for two Hall of Famers