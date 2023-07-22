Rodney Thomas, the father of Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a bald eagle. The senior Rodney Thomas was indicted by a Pittsburgh federal grand jury for violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, per the New York Post.

Rodney Thomas allegedly killed the eagle with an air rifle in Mount Pleasant, Pa. on May 12, and he turned himself in to the authorities shortly after the incident. The eagle was one of two that nested in the area, and a couple of residents told the Post that people in the area had nicknamed the bird "Sam" after the "Muppets" character.

Rodney Thomas was released on $10,000 dollars and faces penalties that include a $5,000 and a year in jail. Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan said the office takes violations of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act very seriously.

"This office remains committed to investigating and prosecuting environmental and wildlife offenses under federal law, including the unlawful killing of bald eagles - the United States' national bird since 1782," Olshan said.

The younger Thomas is entering his second NFL season with the Colts after being drafted out of Yale in the seventh round. Thomas II wound up playing in all 17 games, starting 10, and racked up 52 tackles and four interceptions.