It's fitting that today is Labor Day and that's mainly because I spent my entire weekend laboring over my predictions for the 2023 NFL season. I haven't slept since Friday and I'm 98% sure I just took 17 weeks off my life due to the amount of coffee I ingested over the weekend, but the important thing is that my picks for the season are in and we'll be covering those in today's newsletter.

Who's going to make the playoffs? Who's going to win the Super Bowl? Who's going to finish with the worst record in the NFL? We're going to answer all of that today. We're also going to be making 12 bold predictions for the NFL season.

One of my bold predictions is that all of my predictions will come true this year.

1. Today's Show : 12 bold predictions for the 2023 NFL season

For the fifth year in a row, the crew at the Pick Six podcast celebrated Labor Day by unveiling our bold predictions for the 2023 season. Some people took the holiday off, but not us, because we don't take holidays off. OK, we take some holidays off, but we didn't take this one off.

For today's show, we had a Super Friends reunion. It was Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson and me, plus we officially initiated Katie Mox as the fourth Super Friend. During the episode, we each unveiled three bold predictions for a total of 12.

Here's one bold prediction from each of us:

Wilson: C.J. Stroud sets the NFL record for most sacks taken in a season. This record was set back in 2002 when David Carr was sacked 76 times and Wilson thinks Stroud is going to top it, which is almost fitting, because Carr was a rookie for the Texans when he set the record. Now, Stroud's the rookie QB, and Wilson thinks he's going to get hit a lot this year.

This record was set back in 2002 when David Carr was sacked 76 times and Wilson thinks Stroud is going to top it, which is almost fitting, because Carr was a rookie for the Texans when he set the record. Now, Stroud's the rookie QB, and Wilson thinks he's going to get hit a lot this year. Mox: Bears get to at least the divisional round of the playoffs. Not only is Katie riding the Bears' bandwagon this year, I think she's actually driving it. This feels like a season where anyone can win the NFC North and Katie thinks Justin Fields is going to have a breakout year while leading the Bears to at least the divisional round (Note: She could have predicted that they'd make the wild-card round, but she INSISTED on the divisional round).

Not only is Katie riding the Bears' bandwagon this year, I think she's actually driving it. This feels like a season where anyone can win the NFC North and Katie thinks Justin Fields is going to have a breakout year while leading the Bears to at least the divisional round (Note: She could have predicted that they'd make the wild-card round, but she INSISTED on the divisional round). Brinson: Jaguars finish with the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC. Last year, one of Brinson's bold predictions was that the Jags would win the AFC South in 2022 and although we laughed at him, he got the last laugh, because they ended up winning it. This year, Brinson is taking things a step further by predicting that Jacksonville finishes with the best record in the AFC. No one laughed at him this time.

Last year, one of Brinson's bold predictions was that the Jags would win the AFC South in 2022 and although we laughed at him, he got the last laugh, because they ended up winning it. This year, Brinson is taking things a step further by predicting that Jacksonville finishes with the best record in the AFC. No one laughed at him this time. Breech: Dolphins finish in last place in the AFC East. I actually like the Dolphins, I just like everyone in the AFC East a little bit more. My biggest problem with Miami is that I need to see Tua Tagovailoa stay healthy for an entire season before I start believing that he can actually stay healthy for an entire season.

If you want to hear all 12 bold predictions, you can do that by listening to today's show here. You can also watch today's show on YouTube by clicking here.

2. AFC predictions for 2023: Titans surprisingly win AFC South

As I mentioned at the top, I spent my entire Labor Day weekend going through all 272 regular-season games on the NFL schedule and after 51 straight hours of contemplating the 2023 season, my picks are finally in.

Here's my prediction for how everything in the AFC will break down this year:

*make playoffs

AFC East

1. *Bills: 11-6

2. *Jets: 11-6

3. Patriots: 10-7

4. Dolphins: 9-8

AFC North

1. *Bengals: 12-5

2. *Ravens: 11-6

3. *Browns: 10-7

4. Steelers: 9-8

AFC South

1. *Titans: 9-8

2. Jaguars: 8-9

3. Colts: 5-12

4. Texans: 4-13

AFC West

1. *Chiefs: 12-5

2. Chargers: 9-8

3. Broncos: 8-9

4. Raiders: 6-11

AFC playoffs: 1. Chiefs 2. Bengals 3. Bills 4. Titans 5. Ravens 6. Jets 7. Browns

AFC Super Bowl team: Bengals

This is usually the part where I would apologize to Bengals fans for jinxing their team, but after looking at my picks over the past eight years, I might not be a jinx! I've somehow correctly picked the AFC's Super Bowl team in four of the past eight years (Broncos in 2015, Patriots in 2017, Chiefs in 2019 and 2020).

3. NFC predictions for 2023: Cowboys finish atop the conference

I don't want to say that I've been brainwashed by Jerry Jones, but there's a very real chance that I've been brainwashed by Jerry Jones. That's the only conclusion that made sense to me after I finished making my NFC predictions over the weekend.

Anyway, here's my prediction for how everything in the NFC will shake out this year:

*make playoffs

NFC East

1. *Cowboys: 12-5

2. *Eagles: 12-5

3. Giants: 8-9

4. Commanders: 7-10

NFC North

1. *Vikings: 9-8

2. *Lions: 9-8

3. Packers: 7-10

4. Bears: 6-11

NFC South

1. *Saints: 10-7

2. *Falcons: 9-8

3. Buccaneers: 7-10

4. Panthers: 6-11

NFC West

1. *49ers: 12-5

2. Seahawks: 8-9

3. Rams: 5-12

4. Cardinals: 3-14

NFC playoffs: 1. Cowboys 2. 49ers 3. Saints 4. Vikings 5. Eagles 6. Lions 7. Falcons

NFC Super Bowl team: Cowboys

Super Bowl winner: Bengals 33-30 over Cowboys

My bosses at CBS would certainly be thrilled to see the Cowboys in the Super Bowl. Putting America's Team on the NFL's largest stage in a game that's being played in Las Vegas would probably be the most-watched television show in human history. And let's be honest, there would be nothing more American than watching America's Team melting down in front of America in a wild loss to the Bengals.

Besides predicting the Super Bowl winner and the final records for each team, I also made nine bold predictions about the 2023 NFL season and you can check out all of those by clicking here.

4. Ceiling and floor for each NFL team

If you're wondering what the best-case scenario is for your favorite team this year, I have some good news: Jeff Kerr went ahead and figured that out for you. With the start of the season just three days away, Kerr went through every team to figure out their best-case and worst-case scenario for the 2023 season.

Here's a look at how he sees things going for four different teams:

FALCONS

Ceiling: 10-7 (Win NFC South)

Floor: 5-12 (Miss playoffs)

BROWNS

Ceiling: 11-6 (Win AFC North)

Floor: 8-9 (Miss playoffs)

PACKERS

Ceiling: 11-6 (Win NFC North)

Floor: 7-10 (Miss playoffs)

CARDINALS

Ceiling: 5-13 (Miss playoffs)

Floor: 0-17 (Miss playoffs)

PATRIOTS

Ceiling: 9-8 (Miss playoffs)

Floor: 6-11 (Miss playoffs)

Apparently, Kerr doesn't think the Patriots will be making the playoffs even if they hit their ceiling for the 2023 season. I'm guessing that's going to lead to some hate mail from New England.

If you want to know see the ceiling and floor for every NFL team, then be sure to click here.

5. 10 offensive players in the perfect situation to thrive in 2023

Getty Images

If you have a Fantasy draft coming up in the next 72 hours, you might want to make sure you read our next story before diving in to your draft. Garrett Podell made a list of 10 offensive players who could put up big numbers this year due to the fact that they're in the perfect situation to thrive.

Let's check out the top four names on his list:

Chargers QB Justin Herbert. Herbert has a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore, a new weapon in rookie receiver Quentin Johnston and his left tackle (Rashawn Slater) should finally be healthy. Those three reasons alone should help him put up bigger numbers.

Herbert has a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore, a new weapon in rookie receiver Quentin Johnston and his left tackle (Rashawn Slater) should finally be healthy. Those three reasons alone should help him put up bigger numbers. Cowboys RB Tony Pollard. After four seasons of playing second-fiddle to Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys have finally handed over the starting job to Pollard and it won't be surprising if he thrives in Dallas' explosive offense.

After four seasons of playing second-fiddle to Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys have finally handed over the starting job to Pollard and it won't be surprising if he thrives in Dallas' explosive offense. Giants TE Darren Waller. The new Giants tight end is likely going to be one of Daniel Jones' top receiving options, which could lead to some big numbers for Waller.

The new Giants tight end is likely going to be one of Daniel Jones' top receiving options, which could lead to some big numbers for Waller. Jets WR Garrett Wilson. The 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year should automatically see his numbers go up in 2023, if only because he'll be catching passes from Aaron Rodgers instead of Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco or Mike White.

If you want to see the rest of Garrett's list, be sure to click here.

6. Extra points: Kyle Rudolph is retiring

