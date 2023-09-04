The 2023 NFL season is finally upon us, with every team having hopes of competing for a Super Bowl title. Even teams that weren't Super Bowl favorites in Week 1 have an opportunity for a championship. Just look at the Philadelphia Eagles, who rolled to an 8-0 start en route to the NFC championship before falling to the Chiefs by a field goal in Super Bowl LVII.

Each team is hoping to put itself in a position to be this season's Eagles, but a lot of factors need to go right in order for that to come to fruition. What is a team's realistic ceiling in 2023? How good can each team be with its current roster? Or how badly can things fall apart?

With the NFL season here, let's take a look at the ceiling and floor for all 32 franchises. Think of this as a guide of what to expect for each team this season -- or how we think things will play out.

Ceiling: 5-13, miss playoffs

Based on how the Cardinals' offseason went, this is the outcome they don't want. Arizona is banking on having two top-five picks in this draft (Cardinals have the Texans' first-round pick), positioning the franchise to select Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft. Who knows when Kyler Murray comes back to this team this season? The Cardinals will certainly take their time with his rehab.

Floor: 0-17, miss playoffs

A winless season would set up Arizona for the No. 1 overall pick (the outcome the Cardinals desire). Sure the Cardinals will try to win games under first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon, but this roster isn't exactly set up to accomplish that. If the Texans are one of the NFL's worst teams, that's a double bonus. General manager Monti Ossenfort is setting this team up nicely with future assets.

Ceiling: 10-7, win NFC South

The Falcons have an incredible rushing attack, bolstered with the addition of Bijan Robinson in the backfield. Robinson and Tyler Allgeier can give opposing defenses nightmares as Atlanta can wear down the opponent and give a revamped defense under Ryan Nielsen a much-needed breather. Nielson's unit should be better at getting to the quarterback and the addition of Jessie Bates gives A.J. Terrell significant help in the secondary. This is a winnable division.

Floor: 5-12, miss playoffs

Desmond Ridder is a significant question mark at quarterback, as the Falcons are giving him an opportunity to retain the starting job past 2023. Ridder will have to protect the football if he wants to be the starter for all 17 games. The pass catchers, outside of Drake London and Kyle Pitts, are little to be desired, especially if Pitts has another subpar campaign. If the pass rush can't get sacks, the Falcons will struggle to win games in the NFC South -- putting the future of head coach Arthur Smith in question.

Ceiling: 12-5, reach AFC Championship

This is the best wide receiver group Lamar Jackson has ever had, starting with a healthy Odell Beckham Jr. and promising rookie in Zay Flowers. The Ravens are deeper at wide receiver than one might think, and they still have Mark Andrews at tight end. Todd Monken's offense will open up the passing game for Jackson, but can he stay healthy? The running game and defense are always stellar in Baltimore, a team good enough to win the AFC North and make a deep playoff run.

Floor: 9-8, miss playoffs

If Jackson ends up missing time again (he's missed 11 games over the last two seasons, including last year's playoff loss to the Bengals), the Ravens don't have a chance to win the AFC North. Tyler Huntley can hold down the fort, but the division might be the toughest in the NFL. The defense went to another level once Roquan Smith arrived, meaning the Ravens will be in every game as long as he's on the field. Baltimore is a good team, but needs Jackson and Smith healthy in December and January to make a deep postseason run.

Ceiling: 14-3, win Super Bowl

The Bills went through a lot last year by the time the postseason hit and it was easy to view their season as a disappointment after bowing out in the divisional round. From Josh Allen's turnovers to Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, the emotional rollercoaster took its toll on Buffalo. Allen is still one of the game's best quarterbacks and the Bills have one of the league's best offenses. Dalton Kincaid will be an excellent addition to a pass-catching group that has Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, while James Cook appears set for a breakout year as the No. 1 running back. Even with the loss of Tremaine Edmunds, the Bills defense is still one of the best in the league -- and will be better when Von Miller returns.

Floor: 10-7, lose in divisional round

There are some question marks on the Bills, mainly on the offensive line and the depth at wide receiver. The pass rush will also be tested until Miller comes back (although Leonard Floyd will help) and who starts at outside cornerback opposite Tre'Davious White is still a work in progress. Whether Sean McDermott can take the Bills deep in the playoffs and Allen can fix his mentality of trying to do too much is also a concern. The Bills have flaws, but should still be the best team in the AFC East until someone unseats them (the division is even tougher in 2023).

Ceiling: 9-8, win NFC South

Trading up to select Bryce Young already was the biggest victory of the year for the Panthers, who finally have a franchise quarterback for the first time since Cam Newton was in his prime. Young may endure some growing pains, but he's expected to provide a major spark for this offense (and has an excellent teacher in head coach Frank Reich). Miles Sanders will get No. 1 running back carries and Adam Thielen provides an excellent security blanket in the passing game. Carolina has a solid defense, but Young's development is the key toward getting the Panthers in the postseason.

Floor: 6-11, miss playoffs

The offensive line is a major concern, which seems to be the difference between good teams and mediocre teams. Young took plenty of hits this preseason and won't last a 17-game season taking big hits every week. No disrespect to Andy Dalton, but the Panthers need Young healthy if they are going to snap their five-year postseason drought. Having Jeremy Chinn and Jaycee Horn healthy will significantly help this defense too.

Ceiling: 8-9, miss playoffs

Wins are nice, but Justin Fields taking a major step in his development as a passer is the end game for Chicago in 2023. The Bears got D.J. Moore this offseason to help Fields out and will have a healthy Darnell Mooney back in the fold. The offensive line did significantly improve at tackle with Darnell Wright while the defense may have one of the best linebacking duos in Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. Expecting Fields to take a Jalen Hurts-type leap may be a little much, but this is a crucial year for his development.

Floor: 6-11, miss playoffs

The Bears still have some holes on this roster that will take more than 2023 to be addressed. The offensive line is better, but there's questions on the interior (maily Teven Jenkins' injury) that will have Fields running for his life. As for the pass rush, Yannick Ngakoue was a necessary move yet Chicago did little to significantly improve the unit. Playoff teams are good in the trenches and the Bears have a lot of question marks there. Chicago may be a year away, even in a wide-open NFC North.

Ceiling: 14-3, win Super Bowl

Back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances (including a Super Bowl appearance) have Cincinnati as a Super Bowl contender once again. This is what to expect when the Bengals have a franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow throwing to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins every week. Joe Mixon restructured his deal to stay in this offense, which also took Orlando Brown away from the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. The defense gets better under Lou Anarumo every year. Cincinnati is the biggest threat to dethrone Kansas City in the AFC -- and win it all. This may be the Bengals' best chance.

Floor: 11-6, lose in divisional round

There aren't many question marks on the Bengals, although they are going young in the secondary. No more Jessie Bates at safety means Dax Hill and Nick Scott are in charge of replacing that production. Are Chidobe Awuzie and Cam Taylor-Britt good enough at cornerback? Burrow's injured calf also lingers, but the Bengals overcame a slow start last season to reach the AFC Championship Game. This team will be battle-tested in the AFC North, which will help prepare for a gauntlet of a playoff.

Ceiling: 11-6, win AFC North

This might be the biggest wild card in the AFC. Deshaun Watson gets a full offseason and will be available for the full year. Will Watson return to his Houston Texans form or has a full year off and 11 missed games due to suspension hindered his ability to be a franchise quarterback? Adding Elijah Moore bolsters the passing game, but the big acquisition for Cleveland was signing Za'Darius Smith to help out Myles Garrett in getting to the quarterback. The Browns don't have many weakness on a talented roster, so it comes down to Watson. They're a threat to win the AFC North.

Floor: 8-9, miss playoffs

If Watson isn't that franchise quarterback Cleveland envisioned, the Browns are going to have to answer a lot of questions this offseason. Kevin Stefanski is under pressure to win this season after missing the playoffs two years in a row. The Browns have questions behind Nick Chubb at running back, but are good at a lot of positions. The pass rush should be elite and the defense is built to be a top-10 unit under Jim Schwartz. Again, this season falls on how good Watson is. This division is also very tough.

Ceiling: 13-4, reach NFC Championship Game

The Cowboys have failed to reach the conference championship game for the past 27 years, not good for a team that always has Super Bowl aspirations. This season may be the Cowboys' best opportunity to reach the conference championship game since 2007, having a loaded roster on offense and defense. Dallas was very good last season, but Dak Prescott turnovers got in the way of a deep playoff run. Adding Brandin Cooks makes the passing game even more dangerous while acquiring Stephon Gilmore makes an already good defense even better. The Cowboys have a roster that's good enough to go to the Super Bowl, but they have to get out of this divisional round hex first.

Floor: 9-8, miss playoffs

Even with all the talent on Dallas, there always seems to be something that prevents the Cowboys from living up to their lofty expectations. Last year it was Prescott's turnover woes. What will it be this year? The Cowboys don't have a lot of depth on the offensive line behind the five starters (who are very good) and Mike McCarthy is taking over the play calling in place of the fired Kellen Moore. McCarthy didn't exactly get the ravest of reviews when he was calling plays for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Then there's the whole Trey Lance trade. Is Prescott under pressure to make a deep playoff run or risk losing his job after 2023? In a loaded NFC East, this season could end in disaster for Dallas. The Cowboys have too much talent for this to happen.

Ceiling: 10-7, make playoffs

Russell Wilson was a disaster last season in Denver, so the Broncos brought in Sean Payton to fix their franchise quarterback and get the organization back on track. Payton has a lot of issues to correct in Denver, but plenty of those problems disappear if Wilson performs like the player he was for a decade with the Seahawks. Getting Javonte Williams back will be a major boost for Denver, but Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick injuries significantly hurt the wide receiver depth. The defense should be good with Frank Clark on board to complement a healthy Randy Gregory, with the pass rush helping out a good secondary led by Patrick Surtain II and Justin Simmons. If Wilson gets his issues corrected, the Broncos have a good shot at the playoffs.

Floor: 7-10, miss playoffs

The Broncos shouldn't be as bad as they were last season, as Payton immediately makes the team better. This team still revolves around how well Wilson plays. If Wilson has a repeat of last season, does Payton dare make a quarterback change and hit the reset button? There are some concerns regarding the pass rush even with Clark aboard and the offensive line still has some questions on the interior. Doesn't help Denver can't seem to beat Kansas City and the Broncos play in the AFC West.

Ceiling: 12-5, win NFC North

The Lions are certainly the trendy pick to be the surprise team of the NFL this season -- and for good reason. Jared Goff was excellent in the second half of last year, a stretch in which the Lions finished 8-2. Detroit gave Goff more playmakers by adding David Montgomery and drafting Jahmyr Gibbs at running back, while also drafting Sam LaPorta at tight end. Of course Amon-Ra St. Brown is already one of the best receivers in the league. The secondary immensely improved and the offensive line is one of the best in the league. This team is good enough to take over the NFC North throne.

Floor: 9-8, miss playoffs

Hard to see the Lions having a losing season with all the talent they have on the roster, but this team is a Goff or St. Brown injury away from the season being a disaster. There isn't much depth at wide receiver until Jameson Williams returns (and he's unproven) while the rookie class (LaPorta, Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell) have to step up and contribute immediately. The NFC North is wide open and there are expectations for the Lions to win. Can they live up to them?

Ceiling: 11-6, win NFC North

The Packers decided to move on from Aaron Rodgers in favor of Jordan Love, who sat behind Rodgers for three years before being handed the starting quarterback job. Love has a talented offense surrounding him, led by emerging star wideout Christian Watson and veteran running back Aaron Jones. The defense also has talent, better than its 17th ranking in points and yards allowed. Quay Walker taking the next step in Year 2 will also help. If Love can perform like Rodgers did in his first year as the starter, the Packers are a serious threat to win the division.

Floor: 7-10, miss playoffs

Love is the biggest wild card in the NFC, as his performance will reflect on the Packers season. Green Bay also has a lot of young players the franchise is banking on to perform immediately, including rookies Luke Musgrave and Jayden Reed as pass catchers. The offensive line is very good, but the health of David Bakhtiari is always a question mark. Darnell Savage Jr. has one of the safety spots locked down, but who starts next to him? Does this team have enough depth on defense? If Love is good, most of these problems can be masked.

Houston Texans (2022 record: 3-13-1)

Ceiling: 6-11, miss playoffs

The Texans can finally turn the corner on their rebuild, actually fielding a young and competitive roster in the wake of the Deshaun Watson saga. The franchise is excited about C.J. Stroud and how he progresses under offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and the impact Will Anderson Jr. will have under DeMeco Ryans' tutelage. Tank Dell is also an exciting young receiver to watch and Dameon Pierce is heading into Year 2. The Texans are young and will endure some rough patches, but the goal is to get Stroud better over the course of the season. Houston is trending upward.

Floor: 3-14, miss playoffs

There's still a lot of work that needs to be done with the roster, particularly at pass catcher. Nico Collins, Robert Woods and Noah Brown don't exactly strike at wide receiver, which could make Stroud's rookie season very difficult. Stroud will also needs to make good decisions with the football to keep the Texans in games, especially with a defense that is still a work in progress. Houston also gave up its first-round pick to Arizona, so a bad season won't help matters.

Ceiling: 6-11, miss playoffs

Amid all the Jonathan Taylor drama, the Colts still have a promising franchise quarterback in Anthony Richardson. He's a work in progress, but there's no denying how Richardson's athleticism is going to ignite a spark in a dormant offense. The offensive line is too talented to be as bad as it was in 2023, as the unit could be a surprise under first-year coach Shane Steichen. This defense also has some talented players, so the Colts may not be as bad as many think.

Floor: 3-14, miss playoffs

Taylor's absence significantly impacts the offense, leaving Richardson on an island to carry the unit in Year 1. Richardson is inconsistent as a passer and takes a lot of hits when he tries to extend plays with his legs. The pass rush has significant questions on the edge and Shaquille Leonard suffering another injury will affect the defense. Cornerback is another major concern. This is a rebuilding year in Indianapolis.

Ceiling: 12-5, reach AFC Championship Game

What Doug Pederson has built in Jacksonville is already paying dividends, as Trevor Lawrence already appears set to emerge as one of the game's elite quarterbacks. Lawrence has a new playmaker in Calvin Ridley, adding to an already dynamic offense with Travis Etienne, Evan Engram and Christian Kirk. This offense is the lynchpin toward the Jaguars success, the reason why they're expected to win the division and compete with the top teams in the AFC. Lawrence can take a major step in his development in Year 3.

Floor: 10-7, lose in wild card round

While being the class of the AFC South, the Jaguars do have some question marks on defense. Travon Walker taking a step in Year 2 would significantly help out the pass rush that only has Josh Allen as a consistent threat. The secondary isn't bad, but far from great (although Tyson Campbell is emerging as a good cornerback). The offensive line could also be a concern with Cam Robinson suspended. The Jaguars are still a young team and on the upswing. The future is bright.

Ceiling: 15-2, win Super Bowl

As long as the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, they're going to be a Super Bowl contender. Mahomes keeps getting better by the year and still has Travis Kelce around as his top pass catching target. The emergence of Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, and rookie Rachee Rice will be a huge boost for Kansas City. The offensive line did lose Orlando Brown, yet they are more complete at tackle with Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith. Offense will certainly have to carry the Chiefs in the early going, as Chris Jones is holding out but will likely come back at some point.

Floor: 11-6, lose in divisional round of playoffs

The Chiefs are still a really good team, even with the question marks on defense. Jones potentially not starting the year is a concern, as the pass rush will need George Karlaftis to emerge in his absence. The secondary lost only only player, Juan Thornhill, yet outside cornerback remains a question with Jaylen Watson and L'Jarius Sneed. This defense needs Jones back if the Chiefs are going to win their third Super Bowl in five years. Kansas City will still be a final four team with Mahomes on the field.

Ceiling: 9-8, miss playoffs

Hard to envision the Raiders as a playoff team, even with the talented duo of Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs. Las Vegas added Jimmy Garoppolo to replace Derek Carr. Jimmy G is considered an upgrade based on his winning pedigree and ability to not turn the football over. The Raiders are going to be fun to watch with these three spearheading what should be an explosive offense, which also has Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow. The pass rush still has Maxx Crosby leading the way, which gets a huge boost if Chandler Jones returns to form and Tyree Wilson contributes right away. Unfortunately for the Raiders, they play in a good division.

Floor: 5-12, miss playoffs

The Raiders have talent, but there's significant concern at a lot of positions. Can this offensive line keep Garoppolo upright the whole year? The run defense is also a weakness, while the secondary is going with an aging Marcus Peters at cornerback along with rookie Jakorian Bennett. Patrick Graham is going to have his hands full coaching this unit, especially if Chandler Jones returns to his form from the first half of last year. Josh McDaniels hasn't exactly proved he can be a head coach either. At least this team can score points.

Ceiling: 12-5, lose in divisional round

The Chargers have Justin Herbert locked up to a long-term extension, and certainly added even more pass catchers to an offense that should be one of the best in the league. Quentin Johnston joining Keenan Allen and Mike Williams arguably forms one of the best wide receiver trios in the league, while Austin Ekeler returns as the best pass-catching running back in the game. Kellen Moore is the new play caller, which immediately makes the offense even more explosive. The pass rushing duo of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa will be a threat, while J.C. Jackson's return should significantly help the pass defense. Los Angeles has the potential to be very good in a loaded AFC.

Floor: 9-8, miss playoffs

Of course the Chargers have some holes, but none may be bigger than the head coach. Brandon Staley hasn't been the defensive mastermind the franchise envisioned, and his aggressiveness has cost his team games over the last two years. Herbert is too talented to be winless in the playoffs thus far. The run defense remains a problem, although adding Eric Kendricks should help. The right side of the offensive line is also a major concern. Staley's job is dependent on this team winning a playoff game, which the Chargers have the talent to accomplish.

Ceiling: 7-10, miss playoffs

Having Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp healthy will certainly help the Rams, who don't have many star players on this roster. Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell are intriguing options in the passing game, while Los Angeles is banking on Cam Akers to return to his pre-injury form at running back. The Rams do have Aaron Donald on defense, but not much else. This team is in the tearing down portion of their rebuild, and needs Stafford and Kupp healthy to compete for wins. Amazing the Rams are just two years removed from a Super Bowl.

Floor: 4-13, miss playoffs

The Rams shouldn't be this bad, yet the defense has essentially given Aaron Donald no help. Three rookies will see playing time on the defensive line, and the Rams no longer have Bobby Wagner nor Jalen Ramsey to help Donald in other areas. The secondary added Ahkello Witherspoon and brought John Johnson III back, but it isn't a deep unit either. The offensive line also has to be better than last season in order to keep Stafford upright. At least the Rams have a first-round pick next year.

Ceiling: 11-6, win AFC East

This is a friendly reminder the Dolphins almost won a playoff game in Buffalo with Skylar Thompson at quarterback. Their season ends up different if Tua Tagovailoa remains healthy, which is the key for their success in 2023. Miami still has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at wide receiver, creating one of the most explosive offenses in the league. The running game should be better in Year Two under Mike McDaniel, while the defense has budding stars in Jevon Holland and Jaelan Phillips. Don't forget the Dolphins will have Bradley Chubb for a full year. Miami will score points, but this team goes as far as Tugovailoa can take them.

Floor: 8-9, miss playoffs

The Dolphins should be a playoff team if Tagovailoa's concussion issues are a thing of the past, yet the run game still remains an issue with Jeff Wilson already starting on injured reserve. The offensive line also needs Terron Armstead to stay on the field. Miami did try to add Dalvin Cook and Jonathan Taylor, so can Raheem Mostert and rookie De'Von Achene can get the job done? How will Eli Apple fare in the secondary, or will he make way for rookie Cam Smith? There are other questions, for sure, but for the most part this comes down to Tua.

Ceiling: 11-6, win NFC North

It's easy to count out the Vikings in the NFC North, but they still have the division's best player in Justin Jefferson -- who will get the ball in Kevin O'Connell's offense. Kirk Cousins still can make plays and keep the offense going, as the Vikings will put points on the board with Cousins finding Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson (they also added Jordan Addison at wide receiver). Brian Flores immediately improves the defense, which added Marcus Davenport to help out Danielle Hunter in the pass rush. The Vikings aren't a 13-win team, but they can repeat as division champions.

Floor: 7-10, miss playoffs

The Vikings were not what their record indicated last season, proven by their negative point differential and loss to the Giants in the wild-card round. They moved on from Dalvin Cook in favor of Alexander Mattison, but they don't have a capable backup behind him. The offensive line is better, yet there are still question marks at right guard that could affect the offense going forward. Minnesota also has question marks at cornerback with Akayleb Evans and rookie Mekhi Blackmon, which could present a problem with the quarterbacks in the division. The Vikings have some holes on the roster that have to be corrected, yet they still are a threat in the division.

Ceiling: 9-8, miss playoffs

The Patriots had an underwhelming offseason compared to their AFC East counterparts, with the most significant move an attempt to fix Mac Jones by hiring Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator. New England did add JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki in the pass catching department, but do they really move the needle? The Patriots still have an excellent defense that can get to the quarterback with Matt Judon and Josh Uche, with Christian Gonzalez set to be a star in an already good secondary. The defense makes New England a very tough out in the AFC East.

Floor: 6-11, miss playoffs

The offense continues to be a work in progress as Jones searches for a bounce-back year. New England still hasn't given Jones a No. 1 wideout to truly succeed, as the Patriots will rely on a running game with Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott to move the ball. New England's defense has little margin for error as the offense will struggle manufacturing 25 points per game every week; not a good formula to win in today's NFL. Fortunately the Patriots are good in the trenches, but there just isn't enough offensive firepower on this team. That's a problem in the AFC East.

Ceiling: 12-5, win NFC South

The Saints are set up to have a big season, and not because of the quarterbacks they are facing on the schedule. Derek Carr was brought in for stability at quarterback, throwing to a future superstar in Chris Olave and a healthy Michael Thomas. Alvin Kamara is serving a suspension to start the year, but the Saints signed Jamaal Williams to shoulder the burden until he returns. Along with Olave, the Saints have young talent at the skill positions in Rashid Shaheed and Juwan Johnson that will play an important role in the offense. The defense is the best unit Carr ever played with, which will help the veteran not force the issue to make plays. New Orleans is the best team in the division and could set itself up as a Super Bowl contender.

Floor: 8-9, miss playoffs

Carr should be the catalyst toward the Saints winning the division. Here's the issue that lies in New Orleans -- can Dennis Allen coach? Last season was Allen's best season as a head coach, winning seven games in his first season with the Saints. Kamara missing three games is a minor issue as he will return, though the Saints will be relying on rookie Kendre Miller to make up for his production in the passing game. The pass rush is a concern, relying on Cameron Jordan to continue the fountain of youth while rookies Isaiah Foskey and Bryan Bresee develop. Trevor Penning also has to improve at left tackle. If the Saints are under. 500, Allen should be let go. This team has more talent than many realize.

New York Giants (2022 record: 9-7-1)

Ceiling: 10-7, lose in divisional round

The Giants are a better team this year after overachieving last season in Year One under Brian Daboll. They did give Daniel Jones more options in the passing game, the biggest one being Darren Waller. Having Saquon Barkley under contract is also a major asset for the offense -- and Jones going forward. The defensive interior arguably has the best duo in Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams, a unit that significantly improved under Wink Martindale. Adding Jalin Hyatt in the draft gives the Giants a downfield threat they badly needed. If Daniel Jones takes care of the football, the Giants will compete in the gauntlet of the NFC East.

Floor: 6-11, miss playoffs

This was a team that overachieved last season and could take a plunge, even with a better roster. Can Jones protect the football as well as he did last year? The Giants will still have to over-rely on Barkley, though they improved at wide receiver. The issue with the Giants wide receivers? There's no game-changer at the position, which significantly hurts the offense's ability to make big plays. New York is also going with two rookie cornerbacks in Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins, which could be problematic for the quarterbacks they'll face in the NFC East. The offensive line is improved, but there's still questions on the interior. Thanks to playing so many good teams in the NFC East, some team in the division will falter. The Giants may be a year away from actually being a contender (again, this all comes down to how Jones plays).

Ceiling: 12-5, reach AFC Championship Game

The Jets would've been a playoff team last season if they had a stable quarterback, a reason why they paid a steep price to get Aaron Rodgers. Garrett Wilson is set to take the next step with Rodgers and become an elite receiver, and the Jets gave Rodgers even more pass catchers with Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Mecole Hardman. Dalvin Cook also joins Breece Hall at running back. The defense already has two cornerstones with Sauce Gardner at cornerback and Quinnen Williams at defensive tackle, one of the most improved units in the league last year. The Jets have plenty of talent across the board, as Rodgers returning to MVP form gives them three to five more wins.

Floor: 9-8, miss playoffs

Expectations are high in New York, but did the Jets sacrifice young talent (Elijah Moore, draft picks) to bring in pass catchers that kept Rodgers happy? It doesn't matter in 2023 as Lazard and Cobb should be vital contributors. The offensive line has questions at tackle with Mekhi Becton's health and Duane Brown's age. The pass rush is banking on Jermaine Johnson to take his game to the next level, or else they don't have enough game changers on the edge. The trenches could be the difference between the Jets winning big in the AFC or missing the playoffs altogether.

Ceiling: 14-3, win Super Bowl

The Eagles arguably have the most talented roster in the NFL. starting with franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts and his top two wide receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Philadelphia still has the the best offensive line in the NFL, while revamping at running back with Rashaad Penny and D'Andre Swift. The offense is going to score points while being backed by a defensive line that finished with 70 sacks last season, and added Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in the first round of the draft. Being able to keep the cornerback tandem of Darius Slay and James Bradberry was vital for the Eagles defense, which have new starting safeties in Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown (or Terrell Edmunds). The Eagles seem primed to go back to the Super Bowl, thanks to all the star power at their disposal.

Floor: 11-6, lose in divisional round

As talented as the Eagles are, some concerns arise. The depth at off-ball linebacker is questionable with Nakobe Dean and Zach Cunningham (who was signed in August) starting and little depth behind them. The offense can't afford to have DeVonta Smith or A.J. Brown miss a significant amount of time, with no depth at outside receiver behind them. The depth behind the starting five on the offensive line isn't as deep as in years past. Injuries to key players could derail the Eagles' season, but this team should make another deep playoff run if their players stay healthy.

Ceiling: 11-6, win AFC North

The Steelers appear primed to strike in the division this season, thanks to the emergence of Kenny Pickett heading into his second year. Not only has Pickett improved, but he has a rising star in George Pickens at wide receiver -- with Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson as his other options. Pat Freiermuth is already a top-10 tight end in the league, while the offensive line also improved with rookie Broderick Jones and Isaac Seumalo. T.J. Watt is back to take the defense to greater heights, as evidenced in the second half of last seaosn when he returned from a torn pectoral muscle. The defense is one of the best in the league when Watt is on the field. If Pickett emerges into an upper echelon quarterback, the Steelers are a serious threat to win the division.

Floor: 8-9, miss playoffs

If the Steelers didn't have a losing season last year with a developing rookie quarterback and a poor offensive line, they may never have one under Mike Tomlin. But could it come this season? The Steelers do have some question marks at cornerback with an aging Patrick Peterson, but they did draft Joey Porter Jr. to fill the void. The offensive line has some concerns on the right side, while Jones hasn't beaten out Dan Moore at left tackle (yet). If Pickett struggles, can the rushing game and defense pick him up? Never count the Steelers out in a division race, as they'll be a tough out.

Ceiling: 14-3, win Super Bowl

The 49ers are built for another Super Bowl run, led by an offense that has Christian McCaffrey at running back, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk at wide receiver, and George Kittle at tight end. Getting McCaffrey for a full offseason will make this offense even more dangerous. Nick Bosa's holdout is a concern, but San Francisco significantly freed him up on the edge with the addition of Javon Hargrave on the interior of the defensive line. Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw are arguably the best off-ball linebacker duo in the game, while the secondary has talent and depth across the board. The 49ers aren't the most complete team in the NFL, but they're close enough to hoist the trophy come February.

Floor: 10-7, lose in divisional round

It's another year where the 49ers have a quarterback uncertainty. Brock Purdy was incredible in his rookie season, yet can he perform at the same level coming off UCL surgery in his throwing elbow? What happens if Purdy takes a step back? Does that affect the 49ers' Super bowl chances. Bosa wants to get paid and the offensive line has question marks on the right side. The 49ers are still one of the few Super Bowl contenders in the league and should be in the mix come January. They'll need to solve the Bosa contract issue at some point.

Seattle Seahawks (2022 record -- 9-8)

Ceiling: 11-6, reach NFC Championship Game

If there's a candidate for a sneaky contender in the NFC this year, it's the Seahawks. Seattle loaded up this offseason by bringing back Bobby Wagner to a defense that added Dre'Mont Jones and Julian Love in free agency. Rookie Devon Witherspoon will be paired with Tariq Woolen at cornerback, leading a talented secondary with Love, Quandre Diggs, and Jamal Adams. Jaxon Smith-Njigba joins a wide receiver group that already has Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, an excellent trio for Geno Smith. Zach Charbonnet joins Kenneth Walker at running back, and they'll run behind two talented tackles in Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross. Don't be surprised if the Seahawks win the NFC West.

Floor: 8-9, miss playoffs

The Seahawks are good, but they need the mistake-free Geno Smith from the first half of the year. Smith turned the ball over too much in the second half of the year that led to the late-season swoon. The interior of the offensive line needs to gel while the pass rush could use a boost outside of Uchenna Nwosu. There is a lot of talent on this team, but Smith is the key toward a deep playoff run. Seattle invested in Smith for a reason.

Ceiling: 10-7, win NFC South

The Buccaneers are certainly going to be a team led by their defense this season, as they were able to keep Jamel Dean to pair with Carlton Davis in the secondary. They added Calijah Kancey on the defensive line to help out Shaquil Barrett (who is healthy) and were able to bring back Lavonte David and keep Devin White happy. Of course, Vita Vea is still a presence. The offense has question marks, but Mike Evans and Chris Godwin remain at wide receiver. Rachaad White also appears to be the next 1,000-yard rusher. This team has talent, with key contributors not far removed from a Super Bowl title.

Floor: 7-10, miss playoffs

Baker Mayfield is the wild card in this division, as Tampa Bay may be his last opportunity to start in the league. Adding Dave Canales to call plays will help Mayfield, but will early season struggles force a change to Kyle Trask? Remember, Tom Brady isn't walking through that door. The offensive line is a concern, even with Tristan Wirfs moving to left tackle and adding Cody Mauch at right guard. Todd Bowles didn't do a good job with this team last year, and his job is on the line. Can he bounce back? Tampa Bay is an enigma, but it all comes down to Mayfield and his performance.

Ceiling: 10-7, win AFC South

This team may not be the best in the AFC South, yet the Titans are a contender as long as Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry are healthy. Tennessee added DeAndre Hopkins to elevate the passing game and mentor Treylon Burks, while getting Andre Dillard and rookie Peter Skoronski on the offensive line is a boost. Mike Vrabel always has a good defense, which gets Harold Landry III back after he missed all of last season. That will certainly help Jeffery Simmons, as the pass rushing duo is going to be a significant strength for Tennessee. The Titans have one last shot at the playoffs with this group, as they are the Jaguars' only challenge in the division.

Floor: 7-10, miss playoffs

If Tannehill misses any significant amount of time, the Titans are in serious trouble. The same could be said with Henry, which is why Tennessee needs to get Tyjae Spears involved in the offense early this year. The right side of the offensive line and off-ball linebacker are a concern. There also isn't much depth on the Titans, so significant injuries could cost them. IF Tannehill and Henry can stay on the field, the Titans have a chance. A rebuild is coming in Tennessee.

Ceiling: 10-7, lose in divisional round

There is plenty of hope in Washington after Daniel Snyder sold the franchise to Josh Harris and company, but the team is pretty good too. Eric Bieniemy brings his talents over from Kansas City with a talented wide receiver group (led by Terry McLaurin and Jahon Dotson), hoping to spark an offense that has been lackluster in the Ron Rivera era. The defense is the strength of this team, as the Commanders arguably have one of the league's best front four if Chase Young returns to his 2020 form. The secondary is better than many think, as Kamren Curl is set to be a star at safety (Emmanuel Forbes is also a strong compliment next to Kendall Fuller at cornerback). Washington has the talent to go to the playoffs.

Floor: 7-10, miss playoffs

Washington better hope Sam Howell is a good as the franchise thinks he is, banking on a player with one career start to take the offense to new heights. The offensive line added Nick Gates and Andrew Wylie, yet is still a work in progress (not good for a first-year starter). There's also pressure on Rivera to win as a slow start could result in the head coach not finishing the season. What if Young is still the player he was the last two seasons? Again, this all comes down to Howell and his development.