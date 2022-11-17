Even if Tom Brady doesn't play in the Super Bowl this year, you'll still have a chance to watch him play in February and that's because the quarterback will be playing himself in the upcoming movie "80 for Brady."

Brady filmed multiple scenes for the movie during the offseason, and now, the first preview is finally dropping. The Paramount movie, which is based on a true story, is about four women in their 80s who happen to be huge fans of Brady, and because of that, they decide they want to attend Super Bowl LI in Houston.

The four stars of the film are Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin and although you'll see plenty of them in the trailer below, you'll also see Brady, Rob Gronkowski and even Guy Fieri.

The movie is set to be released on Feb. 3, which will come almost exactly six years ago after Brady picked up his fifth ring by leading the Patriots to a 34-28 win over the Falcons in a game where New England trailed 28-3.

Besides Brady and Gronk, former Patriots players Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola also filmed scenes for the movie, although they didn't make it into the trailer. However, a cardboard cutout of Edelman did, so he's kind of in there.

Not only is Brady in the movie, but he is also serving as a producer through his company 199 Productions.

Back in July, Brady was asked what it's like to play Tom Brady in a movie and apparently, it's not as easy as you might think to play yourself.

"It's really interesting," Brady said. "I find it challenging -- sometimes hard."

Brady then went into more detail about what makes it so challenging.

"Because you're always paying attention to yourself as yourself rather than the character you're playing," Brady said. "I don't think that's natural for me. What I've done for 23 years in sports is play myself. There's no acting. It's me on the field. When I'm pissed, I'm pissed. When I'm happy, I'm happy. I'm not playing a role. So when I got to go play a role, I have no programming for that."'

The movie will be released nine days before Super Bowl LVII, which is being played Feb. 12 in Arizona.