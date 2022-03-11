Jason Kelce is coming back, but there is some uncertainty as it relates to another longtime Eagles star. The Eagles continue to receive interest from other teams regarding six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Cox, who was nearly traded before last year's draft deadline, is entering the final year of his current contract.

It would likely take a significant offer for a team to acquire Cox, who at age 31 is showing no signs of slowing down. Last season, Cox recorded 3.5 sacks, 25 tackles (seven for loss), two forced fumbles and a touchdown off of a fumble recovery. A former first-round pick, Cox has recorded 58 career sacks, 78 tackles for loss, 14 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns.

The Eagles posses one of the NFL's most productive defensive fronts. Former Steeler Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat earned Pro Bowls last year after each player tallied 7.5 sacks. Defensive end Brandon Graham, a key member of the defense for over a decade, is looking to bounce back in 2022 after missing 15 games last year after tearing his Achilles.

On defense, Philadelphia has seven players and four starters who are slated to hit free agency. Specifically, three of the Eagles' four starting defensive backs are expected to test the market when the new league year begins on March 16.

There are several talented defensive tackles who are expected to hit free agency. Those players include Brandon Williams, Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph, Vernon Butler, and Larry Ogunjobi, among others. But it appears that more than one team is interested in pursuing Cox, who would bring both talent and experience to a defensive unit.