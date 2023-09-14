Just over four years ago, Andrew Luck shocked the sports world when he announced his retirement just a couple weeks before the start of the 2023 NFL season. At the time, Luck said he was no longer enjoying the game of football, but the former Stanford and Indianapolis Colts quarterback has returned to the field as a coach.

According to a report from The Mercury News, Luck has taken a part-time coaching job with Palo Alto High School. Twice a week, Luck will bestow his wealth of football knowledge upon the next generation of players, just feet from where he became as star as the Cardinal quarterback.

Coming out of Houston, Luck was a highly-touted recruit when he committed to Stanford. In his three seasons as the Cardinal quarterback, Luck led the program to a 31-8 record while winning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year twice.

Luck went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, and his pro career got off to a good start with 4,374 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 18 interceptions as a rookie. Two years later, Luck threw for 4,761 yards and led the league in touchdown passes with 40.

Starting in 2015, injuries began to take their toll on Luck, and he missed the entire 2017 campaign with a shoulder injury. The constant rehabilitation wore on Luck, and he ended his career on Aug. 24, 2019.

After taking a few years to himself, Luck has taken the first steps toward getting involved with football again, and it will be interesting to see how far he pursues his coaching career.