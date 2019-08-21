Former first-round pick Kevin White released by Cardinals, which costs Bears a compensatory pick

Kevin White is again a free agent, and for the second time in 2019. The former first-round pick spent his entirety of his four-year rookie contract with the Chicago Bears, but never remotely came to proving his value as a seventh-overall selection. The 27-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 with the hopes of finally making an impact at the professional level, but that dream has ended before it truly got started.

White has been released by the Cardinals, and with two preseason games remaining. Now rehabbed from the hamstring injury, White's career continues muddling through the dark fog of injury.

We have released WR Kevin White. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 21, 2019

The former first-team All-Big 12 wide receiver missed his entire rookie year with the Bears due to a fractured leg that required surgical insertion of a steel rod, and the same leg was again fractured after playing in only four games in 2016 -- landing him on injured reserve and ending his sophomore season. In 2017, he fractured a shoulder blade in the season opener, and landed on injured reserve for a third time in three seasons.

The Bears chose to decline White's fifth-year option for 2019, and allowed him to play out his contract -- one that saw him total just five starts with zero touchdowns.

As he again searches for new NFL home, time is ticking on White's opportunity to prove he can remain healthy and be of service to an organization. White boasts 4.35s speed that would attract any team, but that attribute is irrelevant if he's on the sideline.

The move also stings the Bears a bit, considering they were banking on possibly landing a fourth-round compensatory pick in 2020 if White had stuck around with the Cardinals. With White's release, Chicago is currently breaking even with four acquired compensatory free agents and four lost, leaving them at zero unless they opt to make a qualifying cut before Week 10 -- per Nick Korte of Over The Cap -- which would include either Corradelle Patterson, Buster Skrine, Mike Davis, or Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. Even though he's no longer in a Bears uniform, White found a way to hurt the team's plan.

For the Cardinals, the release is a positive that lands them $1.07 million in salary cap savings, after costing them just $400,000 in a lost signing bonus.