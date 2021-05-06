The eyes of the NFL world are on the Green Bay Packers, as it appears there is a very real possibility quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has played his last snap for the storied franchise. Last week, it was reported that Rodgers had told members within the Packers organization that he does not want to return to the team. Reports are he has even threatened retirement, but at the very least, an OTAs/training camp holdout is certainly on the table.

Recently, former Packers fullback John Kuhn, who played nine seasons with Rodgers, joined the Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio to discuss the situation the Packers have found themselves in with their quarterback. Kuhn says he has spoken with Rodgers, and that the future Pro Football Hall of Famer is trying to take control of his own destiny.

"I will say he's conflicted," said Kuhn. "Because this man loves to play the game of football, this man loves to be a Green Bay Packer and this man truly sees careers -- he's watched friends leave, he watched Brett Favre's career toward the end. He's watched all these things play out in front of his eyes, he's taken notes throughout his entire career, he's seen some situations that didn't feel were done or finished the way that they could or should have, and he's just trying to take his own destiny within his own hands."

Gelb then asked Kuhn if Rodgers has ruled out a return to Green Bay, and the former fullback said he hasn't.

"Absolutely not," said Kuhn. "I still believe there is an opportunity at a resolution here, and it's going to take two men that are dug in right now and trying to meet in the middle somewhere where they're both happy."

While Kuhn's words are encouraging to Packers fans, it's possible we still have a ways to go before a resolution is met. On Thursday, it was reported that the Packers have begun exploring quarterbacks they can add for OTAs and training camp, and that their search includes veteran signal-callers as well.