Matt Cassel was Tom Brady's backup quarterback on the New England Patriots and while there is no debate who the superior quarterback is, there is also no debate on who the better wrestler is. And it may not be who you think.

The 41-year-old took us back to his playing days and a time where he "served [Brady] up some humble pie," something not many people can claim they have done.

Cassel gave some insight on what went on behind the scenes during his days in Foxborough and shed light on his relationship with Brady. The former seventh-round pick said no matter what it was, he and Brady were always competing.

"We were competitive in everything we did … he was like my big brother … I'd always be nagging him," Cassel said.

One day, Cassel said the nagging and competitive nature turned into the two discussing who would win in a wrestling match.

"Brady said 'Let's go, I'll kick your ass in wrestling,'" Cassel said, but the GOAT would soon eat his words.

The younger QB warned him, saying, "Dude c'mon, you don't want any of this … so then I grab him, I body slam him, get on top of him and right at that moment … I hear two voices [saying], 'Get off of him Cassel! What are you doing?'"

Those two voices were Patriots defensive legends Rodney Harrison and Richard Seymour, who did not enjoy this kind of friendly competition, for fear something would happen to their future Hall of Fame quarterback.

As his two teammates jogged down the field towards him, Cassel admits that he thought they were going to "kick [his] ass."

"They're like 'Dude what are you thinking?' And not in that nice of tone. 'Do you know what would happen, Cassel, if he got hurt right now while you dumbasses are wrestling?'" Cassel recalls.

The QB2 knew the answer and he knew it wouldn't end well for him.

"I was like, 'Yeah, I'm probably not gonna be here tomorrow.' They're like 'yeah that's right, don't touch him again,'" Cassel said.

Even though there was a chance Cassel could've injured TB12 and changed the fate of the Patriots forever, it did give him a one-up on the best in the game. Cassel smiled, saying he got, "a little bit of bragging rights."

Brady went 251-82-0 in regular-season games, 35-13 in playoff games, but 0-1 in wrestling matches against Cassel.