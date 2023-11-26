The Patriots have been so bad this season that things have now officially hit the point where one former star player is hoping that they lose in Week 12 to the Giants.

Former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, who spent his entire 11-year career in New England, revealed on Sunday that he'd prefer to see the Patriots lose in New York since that would help the team more than a win.

The best part is that he even channeled his inner Bill Belichick by saying "We're onto April 25" in an homage to "We're onto Cincinnati."

With the Patriots at 2-8, many fans in New England will want to see them win to keep their faint hopes alive for the playoffs, but many other fans are like Edelman and those fans would prefer to see the Patriots tank for the rest of the season to help their draft position.

The reason Edelman refers to April 25, 2024 in his tweet is because that's when the first round of the NFL Draft will be held during the upcoming offseason. It might feel a little weird for Edelman to cheer against the Patriots in this game and that's because the Giants beat New England in TWO Super Bowls, including one that Edelman played in following the 2011 season.

If Edelman does get his wish and the Patriots end up losing to New York, that would definitely be a good thing for their draft position, but it would be a bad thing for Belichick. The Patriots coach is already on the hot seat and if he loses to a Giants team that's being led by a third-string QB (Tommy DeVito), that will just give Patriots owner Robert Kraft more ammunition to get rid of his six-time Super Bowl-winning coach.

Although Edelman would prefer to see the Patriots lose, the oddsmakers don't necessarily see that happening. The Patriots are favored by 4.5 over the Giants in Week 12.