The New York Giants went back to their original Daniel Jones replacement under center during the eventual 33-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas. When New York took the field to start the second half down 20-3, it was Tyrod Taylor at quarterback instead of Tommy Devito.

DeVito, who took the NFL world by storm earlier this month, completed 9 of 16 passes for 55 yards in the first half while the Giants fell behind by 17 points. Following the game, Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters he made the quarterback switch in hopes it would spark the team.

"Just try to spark the team. I don't really have anything else to add than did it to try to spark the team," Daboll said, via SNY.

Taylor did spark the team, as he completed 7 of 16 passes for 133 yards, one touchdown and one interception while the Giants scored 22 points in the second half to make it a game. Taylor started three games in a row from Weeks 6-8, but a ribs injury landed him on injured reserve. When he was activated off of IR earlier this month, the veteran returned as DeVito's backup.

DeVito became the first undrafted rookie quarterback in NFL history to win three straight starts with zero interceptions, but also took the fifth-most sacks in a player's first five career starts all time (27). In seven total games played, DeVito has thrown for 1,032 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions while going 3-2 as the starter.

Up next for the Giants are the Los Angeles Rams on New Year's Eve, and Daboll will have to make a decision on who his starting quarterback will be.