The New York Giants are going back to their original Daniel Jones replacement under center. When New York took the field in the second half of its Christmas matchup against the rival Philadelphia Eagles, it was Tyrod Taylor at quarterback instead of Tommy Devito.

DeVito, who took the NFL world by storm earlier this month, completed 9 of 16 passes for 55 yards in the first half while the Giants fell behind 20-3. Taylor started three games in a row from Weeks 6-8, but a ribs injury landed him on injured reserve. When he was activated off of IR earlier this month, the veteran returned as DeVito's backup.

DeVito became the first undrafted rookie quarterback in NFL history to win three straight starts with zero interceptions, but also took the fifth-most sacks in a player's first five career starts all time (27). In seven total games played, DeVito has thrown for 1,032 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions while going 3-2 as the starter.

In the two starts Taylor has made where he was not injured midgame, he completed 64.6% of his passes for 479 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Giants got off to a hot start in the second half, as Boston Scott fumbled away the opening kickoff, gifting New York a short field. Saquon Barkley punched in a 7-yard score three plays later for the Giants' first touchdown of the game to close the gap to 20-10.