The New York Giants will once again be without their starting quarterback this weekend. Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Friday that Jones will sit out the team's Week 8 game against the Jets.

Jones sustained a neck injury back in the Week 5 loss against the Miami Dolphins, and has sat out each of the last two games. He was listed as questionable last week against the Commanders, though, and has already been ruled out for the Jets game.

Daboll also would not commit to Jones playing again this season because he does not have a crystal ball, according to ESPN.

Jones previously had his season end due to a neck injury in 2021, and upon suffering the latest one said the feeling reminded him of the prior injury. Still, Daboll initially expressed optimism that Jones would not miss much, if any, time. So the refusal to confirm that we would see Jones again this season seems like a change of tune.

Jones is in the first season of the four-year, $160 million contract he signed this offseason, which was restructured before it even began.

He has struggled badly this year while playing behind a depleted offensive line; he's completed 68.9% of his passes, but at an average of just 5.9 yards per attempt, with two touchdown passes against six interceptions. He's also taken a sack on an absurd 15.6% of his dropbacks, according to Pro-Football-Reference. It's been a disappointment after he had seemingly taken a step forward a year ago, which had motivated the Giants to give him that contract in the first place.