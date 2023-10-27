New York Giants coach Brian Daboll gave some pause Friday when he wouldn't commit to whether starting quarterback Daniel Jones would play again this season due to a neck injury.

But sources tell CBS Sports that Jones is expected back at some point this year, and the team continues to wait on the medical staff to clear Jones for contact.

Asked Friday if he thinks Jones will play again this season, Daboll said: "He's getting better and we'll see where he is next week. I don't have a crystal ball with injuries, but he is getting better and we'll see where he is next week."

It was a different tune than previous weeks. The Giants ruled out Jones on Friday this week; a week earlier, he was listed as questionable but ended up missing the game. Sunday's tilt against the Jets will be his third consecutive absence.

As another source pointed out, if the Giants thought this were a long-term issue, he'd be on injured reserve by now.

This is the third neck-related issue for Jones since he entered the NFL. He missed the final six games of the 2021 season due to a neck injury that he has since said is not the same as his current neck injury. Jones also had a non-football-related procedure on his neck ahead of the 2022 season that he said wasn't related to his 2021 injury.

Jones has been cleared to do scout team work since last week. He's felt better, and a source said there's no perceptible difference in Jones at practice this week compared to earlier in the season, when he wasn't on the injury report. And because it's a week-to-week deal for Jones, Daboll opted to keep his comments to this week alone.

With Tyrod Taylor, the Giants just snapped a nine-game losing streak with quarterbacks not named Daniel Jones. Taylor led the Giants to the 14-7 victory over the Commanders in Week 7.

Jones' absence and history of neck injuries has raised concerns over his long-term viability as a starting quarterback. While The Giants are far from having to make any decisions about Jones and his long-term future with Big Blue, his four-year, $160 million contract hardly precludes the Giants from finding a new starter — even as early as next season.

The Giants would pick at No. 5 overall in the 2024 draft if the season ended today, high enough to secure a franchise quarterback not named Caleb Williams or Drake Maye without any trading up. This organization drafted Jones when they had Eli Manning under contract, after all.

Jones currently carries a $47.1 million cap hit in 2024 that could be restructured if necessary. Trading Jones before next season would leave more than $33 million in dead money on the salary cap.

The Giants don't wish for either scenario to have to take place, and they may very well not. But teams in recent years have eaten larger numbers on their cap to find a new option at quarterback.

For now though, the Giants are simply eager to get word from the medical staff that Jones is cleared for contact and can return to his starting role. Left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) hasn't played since Week 1 but is progressing, the defense has played well the last two weeks and the schedule appears to lighten up a bit for the Giants.