No matter how he's tried throughout his NFL career, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones hasn't been able to get any respect from the developers of EA Sports' "Madden NFL" series. When he entered the league in 2019, Jones was given a 63 rating that was the lowest of all rookie quarterbacks, including Tyree Jackson, who was given a 64 despite being an undrafted free agent who would later switch to tight end. And despite Jones leading the Giants to their first playoff appearance since 2016 and their first playoff victory since Super Bowl XLVI, EA Sports' opinion of him seemingly hasn't changed that much.

When EA Sports revealed their quarterback ratings for "Madden NFL 24" on Thursday, Daniel Jones' rating was revealed to be an unspectacular 75. That 75 has Jones tied with Matthew Stafford for 21st overall, and it's one of the lowest ratings among the league's starting quarterbacks.

For Giants fans, it seemed to be just the latest slight toward Jones despite a career year in 2022 that saw him defy the odds to earn the right to be called a franchise quarterback. And perhaps unhappiest of all was Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, who vowed vengeance in a post on Twitter.

A fellow 2019 Giants draft pick, Slayton has long been a fierce defender of Jones and has doubled down since both he and Jones signed their second contracts with the team this past offseason. After signing a two-year, $12 million second contract with the Giants, Slayton declared that "Daniel Jones slander is not being tolerated on my timeline," emphasizing his immense respect for Jones and how much continuing to play with him influenced his decision to stay in New York. And he has continued to stick up for his quarterback against anyone and everyone who remains dismissive of him despite his perseverance through adversity throughout the 2022 season.

"I could be in Antarctica, and I see a bad tweet, I've got to address it. I think it's just a subconscious thing," Slayton told reporters during OTAs. "I've been here. This is all I know. DJ is all I know. The Giants are all I know."

Slayton's loyalty has extended towards his other teammates as well. Last week, Slayton responded to an argument that the Giants should not give Saquon Barkley a big contract given that other teams are not investing in the running back position by tweeting that not paying Barkley "is like not buying YOUR wife a wedding ring because 31 other men decided THEIR wife wasn't worth it."

Slayton has been the Giants' leading receiver in three out of the last four seasons, and like Jones delivered one of his best seasons in 2022 when his career was on the line. After having to take a pay cut to stay on the roster and being a healthy scratch for Week 1, Slayton would force his way back into the starting lineup and hauled in 46 passes for 724 yards and two touchdowns.