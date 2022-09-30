With every non-contact injury that occurs on turf fields, more NFL players express their preference for grass. New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard just suffered a torn ACL on the turf at MetLife Stadium, and star running back Saquon Barkley said he now understands why so many players like grass fields.

During his media availability on Friday, Barkley was asked to share his opinion on the turf vs. grass debate. Barkley acknowledged that the playing surface is out of his control but did say he no longer likes turf. In fact, that was a common refrain from the veterans when Barkley was a rookie.

"At the end of the day, just blessed to play football," Barkley said, via SNY. "Go out there and play Sunday. Personally, I'm not really a fan of turf. Starting to understand, when I was a rookie, why older guys would complain about the turf. I guess you start to have more understanding about that. I don't really look too deep into that, whether it's turf out there or not. I just try to go out there and perform at a high level and help my team win. That's something I can't control, so I try to control what I can control."

Barkley's career to this point has been hampered by injuries, and he suffered a torn ACL at Soldier Field in Chicago. That stadium uses grass, but it is widely regarded as one of the worst grass fields in the entire league.

One of the most prominent players pushing for all grass fields is Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller. On The Pat McAfee Show, Miller said the NFL needs to make that transition as soon as possible.

"It's time for every single field to be grass," Miller said.