The New York Giants made the splash of the weekend by inking former Lions standout Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million deal, but they aren't done signing big names. The Giants have signed cornerback Adoree' Jackson to a three-year, $39 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal includes a $13.5 million signing bonus and $26.5 million guaranteed. It can reach up to $44.5 million with incentives.

Just 25, Jackson was somewhat of a surprise cut by Tennessee early in free agency, even though his release saved the team $10.2 million in 2021, which he was set to play under the fifth-year option. Drafted 18th overall out of USC back in 2017, the young cornerback would conceivably start opposite James Bradberry, the Giants' big-ticket addition of 2020. He also has an extensive history as a kick and punt returner, which could appeal to Joe Judge, who was a special teams coordinator before taking over in New York.

A jack of all trades in college, Jackson has had mixed results as an NFL corner. He played all 16 games in each of his first two seasons, totaling 143 tackles, 27 pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. Since then, however, he's missed a combined 18 games, starting just two in 2020 because of a knee injury.

Jackson will join a Giants defense that finished ninth in the NFL in scoring, 16th in passing, 10th in rushing, 25th in third down efficiency and second in red zone defense last season. New York's defense was led by defensive tackle Leonard Williams, who tallied a team-high 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. New York's secondary was led by Bradberry, who earned Pro Bowl honors after recording three interceptions, 18 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

The Giants are also hoping for a breakout season by second-year safety Xavier McKinney, a 2020 second-round pick who made just four starts during his rookie season. CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Josh Edwards recently included McKinney in his list of second-year players who should make a significant leap in 2021.

"McKinney was my top-rated safety in last year's draft so I am bullish, perhaps stubborn, in regards to his potential," Edwards wrote of McKinney. "The former Alabama defensive back missed 11 games, but ended the season on a high note with an interception against Dallas. One would think upgrading the pass rush is a priority for the Giants this offseason, and that only means more turnover opportunities for McKinney."

The verdict is currently split on what the Giants will do with the 11th overall pick. CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Ryan Wilson has the Giants taking former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons in his newest mock draft. Fellow CBS Sports draft analyst Chris Trapasso has the Giants taking former Alabama receiver and reigning Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. Edwards, meanwhile, has the Giants using the pick to select former Miami pass rusher Gregory Rousseau.