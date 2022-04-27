The Giants are finalizing their plans for the 2022 NFL Draft. They are also determining whether or not they will pick up the fifth-year option of quarterback Daniel Jones, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. New York's brass will make that decision Thursday ahead of the start of the draft, according to ESPN. Teams have until May 2 to use the fifth-year option.

Jones would make $22.4 million should the Giants pick up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season. And while it would cost them nearly $9 million more than the fifth-year option would, New York could also franchise tag Jones next offseason if they pass on picking up his option. The second option would give the Giants more flexibility while possibly avoiding what is currently transpiring in Cleveland between the Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jones has 37 starts under his belt with the Giants. He has completed 62.8% of his passes with 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. Last season, Jones completed a career-high 64.3% of his passes while getting sacked a career-low 22 times.

New York went 3-2 during Jones' final five starts of the 2021 season. The team then lost its final six games after Jones sustained a season-ending neck injury in Week 12. Jones said earlier this offseason that he expected to be fully cleared by either the spring or summer.

"I'm doing good, progressing," Jones said. "There's a healing process that takes time, so trying to stay diligent with my rehab and treatment working with the guys here, but everything is going well and feels good."

The Giants have nine picks in the upcoming draft that includes the fifth and seventh overall selections. In his seven-round mock draft, CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson has the Giants selecting former Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with the fifth overall pick and former Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner with the seventh overall pick. Safety, edge rusher, tight end and receiver are other positions the Giants are expected to address during the draft.