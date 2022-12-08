A.J. Brown has been a nightmare for opposing defenses in his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles -- dreams New York Giants Wink Martindale can't get out of his head this week. Martindale might be losing sleep on how the Giants will stop Brown, who they will face for the first time Sunday.

Brown has seven touchdowns in his past six games, as his first season with the Eagles has been compared to another franchise legend at wide receiver. When asked how to stop Brown, Martindale made the same comparison.

"It's like they got T.O. back there," Martindale said to Giants reporters Thursday, also asking them if they had any ideas to contain Brown. "I know they aren't going to play the Pro Bowl this year, but they are playing it in Philly."

Brown has caught 61 passes for 950 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games with the team -- and is on pace to finish with 86 catches for 1,346 yards and 13 touchdowns on the year. Brown has been the downfield threat the Eagles have been seeking for years, having five touchdown passes from 25-plus yards downfield on the year (Eagles only had two of them as a team last year).

Since the Eagles returned from the bye week, Brown has 28 catches for 447 yards and seven touchdowns -- averaging 16.0 yards per catch. The seven touchdown catches are tied with Christian Watson and Davante Adams for the most in the NFL, while the 16.0 yards per catch are second only to Garrett Wilson (16.4) amongst players that have 40-plus targets.

What Brown has been able to accomplish in year one has Jalen Hurts at the forefront of the NFL MVP race and the Eagles ranking in the top-two in scoring offense. The Eagles haven't finished with a top-two scoring offense since 1949.

In comparison to Owens in his first year with the Eagles, Owens finished with 77 catches for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns in 14 games. The Eagles were 13-1 in the 14 regular seaosn games Owens played, the best start in franchise history.

Brown has some work to do to catch Owens, but he's making an Owens-sized impact in his debut season in Philadelphia.