Who's Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Green Bay Packers

Current Records: Tampa Bay 6-7, Green Bay 6-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head out on the road to face off against the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 3-point favorite Packers.

Last Sunday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Buccaneers beat the Falcons 29-25. The win made it back-to-back wins for Tampa Bay.

Among those leading the charge was Baker Mayfield, who threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns, and also punched in a rushing scores. Rachaad White and his 102 yards on the ground were also a key factor in the Buccaneers' victory.

The Buccaneers were down by seven with only three minutes and 23 seconds left when they drove 75 yards for the winning score. Mayfield hit Cade Otton from 11 yards out and that was all she wrote.

Meanwhile, Green Bay unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Monday. They fell just short of the Giants by a score of 24-22. Green Bay didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Tampa Bay's victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-7. As for Green Bay, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

Tampa Bay couldn't quite finish off Green Bay when the teams last played back in September of 2022 and fell 14-12. Can the Buccaneers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Green Bay is a 3-point favorite against Tampa Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 41.5 points.

Series History

Green Bay and Tampa Bay both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.