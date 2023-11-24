In many ways, the Jets' failed Hail Mary pass just before halftime against the Dolphins was a microcosm of Gang Green's 2023 season.

Down 10-6, the Jets got the ball back after D.J. Reed picked off Tua Tagovailoa with two seconds left in the first half. The Jets' Hail Mary pass on the next play was picked off and returned 99 yards for a score by Jevon Holland, extending Miami's halftime lead to 17-6.

The pick-six was the most recent setback for a Jets team that has had numerous ones this season. The biggest roadblock was Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury that has continued to sideline him. New York's offense has struggled mightily without Rodgers, so much so that the Jets recently benched Zach Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick.

Even if Rodgers plays again this season, it'll likely be too late. The Jets entered Friday's game with a 4-6 record and are 14th in the AFC playoff standings.