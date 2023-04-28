While 31 players are off the board, there are many talented players still available heading into Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. One of those players is Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, who is one of the top-ranked quarterbacks. The other quarterback is Kentucky's Will Levis, who was not among the three quarterbacks selected in the first round.

While the Saints are seemingly focused on competing sooner rather than later, they could be a landing spot for Hooker with the 40th overall pick in the draft. Derek Carr, after all, is 32 and can be released to clear significant cap space in 2025, or two years into the four-year contract he signed this offseason. New Orleans, meanwhile, doesn't have an obvious successor in-house. New York is a more intriguing destination with Jones locked in and turning 26 a month after the 2023 NFL Draft. If the Giants picked Hooker in the first round or two, it would mirror their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles' handling of the quarterback position. They drafted Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft a year after signing Carson Wentz, their former second overall pick, to a four-year, $128 million extension in the 2019 offseason.

Which other teams make sense as suitors for Hooker? Who could be the fourth QB off the board? Here are six logical fits:

After a spendy offseason upgrading the secondary, Detroit is well-rounded for a playoff run under Dan Campbell, who's repeatedly endorsed Jared Goff as the starting QB. But even if Goff is entrenched for another year, the Lions have two draft picks in the second round -- Nos. 48 and 55 -- to possibly address the future. If Hooker slips to them, they could be forced to entertain his blend of pocket poise and natural athleticism, with Goff only signed through 2024. It's not often you have the resources to address such a vital position.

Kirk Cousins is entering a contract year, and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been upfront about the veteran's uncertain future in Minnesota. While the Vikings lacked the capital to move up for one of the consensus top-three QB prospects, they decided to pass on Hooker at No. 23. But with no picks in the second round, the Vikings might need to swing a deal. While they still have needs at cornerback and wide receiver, they also crave more long-term upside under center, and Hooker would theoretically be able to sit and learn from Cousins before a 2024 takeover.

Sam Howell has drawn positive reviews from coach Ron Rivera, but he's made exactly one career start, and there's a reason he fell to the fifth round of last year's draft. Meanwhile, veteran addition Jacoby Brissett is best served coming off the bench; he's the furthest thing from a long-term answer at a position Washington's struggled to lock down for years. Hooker, on the other hand, is the only QB to arrange an official visit with the Commanders, per Sports Illustrated and might still be available when the team selects at No. 47 in the second round.

Hooker has "met extensively" with Las Vegas in the pre-draft process, per The Draft Network, and he fits the profile of the developmental type that coach Josh McDaniels may be seeking to grow behind Jimmy Garoppolo. The Raiders aren't overly committed to Garoppolo beyond 2023. Hooker could be a prime candidate for Las Vegas with pick No. 38.

There hasn't been another team picking outside the top 10 to do more work on the top QB prospects in the lead-up to the draft. After the top three quarterbacks went off the board before their pick at No. 11, the Titans' next chance to secure a successor for Ryan Tannehill will come with the No. 41 pick. Hooker, who's no stranger to Tennessee, could sit behind Tannehill for a year as Mike Vrabel prepares to turn the page.

On one hand, Seattle is committed to letting Geno Smith return as QB1 in 2023, inking the surprise breakout starter to a three-year extension this offseason. On the other, Seahawks brass has been clear about wanting to capitalize on its Russell Wilson trade haul, which includes pick Nos. 5, 20, 37 and 52 on the first two days of the draft. Smith's deal is very team-friendly, making it all the more likely they'll add a potential successor. Zeroing in on Hooker, whose football IQ and rhythmic tendencies could mesh well with Pete Carroll's old-school attack, wouldn't necessarily demand they use one of their first picks on the position. The rookie could then sit behind Smith for a season, and be ushered in when the time is right.