Here's what Mike Zimmer said when Vikings fans interrupted his press conference
The football gods smiled on the Vikings on Sunday
Are the Vikings cursed? It was a fair question to ask given Minnesota's postseason history up to and including blowing a 17-point lead on Sunday. But with four seconds to go the football gods, perhaps in a vengeful mood, punished the Saints and spared the Vikings.
"I think that crystal ball and that wood spirit is working," coach Mike Zimmer said , via the Pioneer Press, in one of the most ebullient press conferences you'll ever hear. "If there was a curse, then we probably would have lost today."
For the first time since the 2016 preseason, Zimmer had the blinds lifted on the windows that separate the interview room from anyone who might be walking by. On Sunday afternoon, that would include exuberant and probably inebriated Vikings fans who took the opportunity to let their voices be heard.
"I love it," Zimmer said. "Can you guys bring me a beer? Come to Philly!"
The Vikings face the Eagles on Sunday for the right to return to Minnesota and become the first home team to take part in a Super Bowl.
But Zimmer, perhaps aware of the football gods' willingness to smite the proud, wasn't interested in poking the bear.
Good idea, Mike.
-
Marcus Williams explains whiffed tackle
After a great rookie campaign, Williams makes a terrible mistake on the Saints' final play...
-
Sideline view, radio call of Vikings TD
Seeing the Vikings touchdown from a couple of different angles angle will give you chills
-
SSP: Jags can take down Brady, Patriots
Jacksonville is getting no respect and can absolutely win this game against New England
-
Falcons 2018 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2017 season over, it's time for Falcons fans to turn their attention to the dra...
-
Titans 2018 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2017 season over, it's time for Titans fans to turn their attention to the draf...
-
Vikings exorcise playoff demons
Vikings advance to NFC title game thanks to incredible walk-off 61-yard TD catch
Add a Comment