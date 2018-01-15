Here's what Mike Zimmer said when Vikings fans interrupted his press conference

The football gods smiled on the Vikings on Sunday

Are the Vikings cursed? It was a fair question to ask given Minnesota's postseason history up to and including blowing a 17-point lead on Sunday. But with four seconds to go the football gods, perhaps in a vengeful mood, punished the Saints and spared the Vikings.

"I think that crystal ball and that wood spirit is working," coach Mike Zimmer said , via the Pioneer Press, in one of the most ebullient press conferences you'll ever hear. "If there was a curse, then we probably would have lost today."

For the first time since the 2016 preseason, Zimmer had the blinds lifted on the windows that separate the interview room from anyone who might be walking by. On Sunday afternoon, that would include exuberant and probably inebriated Vikings fans who took the opportunity to let their voices be heard.

"I love it," Zimmer said. "Can you guys bring me a beer? Come to Philly!"

The Vikings face the Eagles on Sunday for the right to return to Minnesota and become the first home team to take part in a Super Bowl.

But Zimmer, perhaps aware of the football gods' willingness to smite the proud, wasn't interested in poking the bear.

Good idea, Mike.

