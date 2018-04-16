Historic blizzard forces Packers to delay offseason work; players stuck at airports
A blizzard is disrupting the Packers' offseason plans as players are struggling to make their way to Green Bay
The Packers' offseason is off to a cold start.
Offseason work for the team was scheduled to begin on Monday morning, with players arriving back in Green Bay by Sunday, but a blizzard derailed those plans. According to Aaron Nagler of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers pushed back their start date from Monday morning to Tuesday morning, giving players an extra day to find a way to make it to Green Bay.
The blizzard in question:
Green Bay's biggest blizzard in 130 years hits @LambeauField— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 16, 2018
❄️📸: https://t.co/14IdvgOsQFpic.twitter.com/s8iKuFKfel
❄️ SNOW TUNNEL ❄️ pic.twitter.com/2737Tc2BlW— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 16, 2018
Due to the weather, the @LambeauField Atrium & all its businesses will open late at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 16.— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 15, 2018
❄️: https://t.co/RU1GxiepTB . pic.twitter.com/cPudW5YFRQ
Checking in on Lambeau Field... 😮❄️— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 15, 2018
Live cams 📷: https://t.co/qfBwqRDjco#BlizzardEvelynpic.twitter.com/qbPlQquMVx
According to the Packers' website, it's the largest snowstorm to hit Green Bay since 1888. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's John Diedrich and Meg Jones have more on the historic nature of the storm:
The historic, slow-moving storm dumped 2 feet of snow in communities near Green Bay, breaking records for single-day snowfall in several cities as well as for April, according to Marc Kavinsky, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service near Sullivan.
In Milwaukee, a wintry mix turned to all snow early Sunday. Total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches were expected for Milwaukee by late in the day, Kavinsky said. The record snowfall for this day — 3.4 inches set in 1923 — could be broken.
The storm affected the entire state of Wisconsin and was unusual in its strength, particularly the winds, which were recorded at 52 mph in Sheboygan, Kavinsky said. Strong gusts were reported in Milwaukee and elsewhere.
So, it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that many of the Packers' players are having trouble getting to Green Bay.
Aha yall gone run into Packer players stuck at random airports all day— Kevin King (@King_kevvoo) April 15, 2018
Lol yall was not lyin about not landing in Greenbay tonight— Kevin King (@King_kevvoo) April 14, 2018
Flight got rescheduled and canceled in a span of 15 mins— Justin McCray (@64jdm) April 15, 2018
So since I’m stuck here for awhile, any Pack fans in Atlanta airport wanna grab some food?— Justin McCray (@64jdm) April 15, 2018
Stuck in the @mspairport with @KyleMurphy68 so I guess all night we’ll be taking down the Vikings gear #GoPackGo— Lucas Patrick (@lucaspatrick62) April 14, 2018
We have tried everything short of a tauntaun from the planet Hoth #helpusobiwankenobiyoureouronlyhopehttps://t.co/GaIsAoDFl3— Lucas Patrick (@lucaspatrick62) April 14, 2018
Live update for anyone who cares... @mspairport is undefeated in last night and today in regards to @KyleMurphy68 and myself leaving the airport... recouping @JWMarriott & @mallofamerica in order to take @Delta by storm tomorrow and finally get home to #GreenBaypic.twitter.com/QImJrb17bD— Lucas Patrick (@lucaspatrick62) April 14, 2018
Last and final travel update @KyleMurphy68 and I will not be making it to #GreenBay today... We will be heading to #Appleton though which feels like the biggest victory ever #seeyousoonWiscopic.twitter.com/91V1gYkqsR— Lucas Patrick (@lucaspatrick62) April 15, 2018
Just got the text....another delay 😭 #sendthedogsledhttps://t.co/CQgPAJSYrC— Kyle Murphy (@KyleMurphy68) April 14, 2018
Those players should consider themselves lucky that the Packers pushed back their start date instead of subscribing to Patriots coach Bill Belichick's philosophy. In January, while the Patriots prepared for their playoff run that would take them all the way to the Super Bowl, a wicked blizzard hit New England. The National Weather Service warned that travel would be "very difficult to impossible," but Belichick refused to give his team extra time to get to the team facility.
"Every day is a work day," he said, per ESPN.
Anyway, for those looking for tips on how to survive the storm, the Packers' new backup quarterback, DeShone Kizer, has the right idea.
-
Sean Payton rips 2018 QB draft class
The Saints coach, who needs to find Drew Brees' heir, seemingly isn't a fan of the QBs in this...
-
NFL, NFLPA ban 10 helmet models
The league and the players association tested 34 helmet models and concluded that 10 can no...
-
How the NFL Draft's top 10 will look
Keep your eye on a possible Patriots trade; evaluators say there are five-to-seven players...
-
Vikings give Kendricks 5-year extension
The Vikings announced a long-term extension for their middle linebacker
-
Ziggy Ansah will sign franchise tender
Ansah will make approximately $17.1 million this season
-
Podcast: Landing spots for Dez Bryant
The Pick Six Podcast features Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson breaking down the latest NFL news...