Historic blizzard forces Packers to delay offseason work; players stuck at airports

The Packers' offseason is off to a cold start.

Offseason work for the team was scheduled to begin on Monday morning, with players arriving back in Green Bay by Sunday, but a blizzard derailed those plans. According to Aaron Nagler of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers pushed back their start date from Monday morning to Tuesday morning, giving players an extra day to find a way to make it to Green Bay.

The blizzard in question:

According to the Packers' website, it's the largest snowstorm to hit Green Bay since 1888. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's John Diedrich and Meg Jones have more on the historic nature of the storm:

The historic, slow-moving storm dumped 2 feet of snow in communities near Green Bay, breaking records for single-day snowfall in several cities as well as for April, according to Marc Kavinsky, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service near Sullivan. In Milwaukee, a wintry mix turned to all snow early Sunday. Total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches were expected for Milwaukee by late in the day, Kavinsky said. The record snowfall for this day — 3.4 inches set in 1923 — could be broken. The storm affected the entire state of Wisconsin and was unusual in its strength, particularly the winds, which were recorded at 52 mph in Sheboygan, Kavinsky said. Strong gusts were reported in Milwaukee and elsewhere.

So, it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that many of the Packers' players are having trouble getting to Green Bay.

Those players should consider themselves lucky that the Packers pushed back their start date instead of subscribing to Patriots coach Bill Belichick's philosophy. In January, while the Patriots prepared for their playoff run that would take them all the way to the Super Bowl, a wicked blizzard hit New England. The National Weather Service warned that travel would be "very difficult to impossible," but Belichick refused to give his team extra time to get to the team facility.

"Every day is a work day," he said, per ESPN.

Anyway, for those looking for tips on how to survive the storm, the Packers' new backup quarterback, DeShone Kizer, has the right idea.