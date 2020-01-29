How to watch 2020 Super Bowl Sunday: TV channel, latest odds, stream online and more for 49ers vs. Chiefs

The biggest game of the 100th season of the NFL -- Super Bowl LIV -- is only days away. And that brings up the question: How did the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers get here? On the AFC side, the Chiefs fell behind by double-digits against the Tennessee Titans, but then they did what they do (stop us if you've heard this narrative before) and scored 28 unanswered before a late Titans touchdown to secure the win. The Chiefs ultimately won by a score of 35-24; that's how quickly this offense can score.

In the NFC, the 49ers faced the Packers for the second time this season (they defeated them by a score of 37-9 in the regular season) and looked like they would run away with the game in the first half, but the Packers made things interesting with three second-half touchdowns. Ultimately, Green Bay's comeback fell short and the 49ers advanced.

Andy Reid will be a head coach in the Super Bowl for the second time in his career, and he's hoping to lead the Chiefs one step further than his Eagles made it at the end of the 2004 season. For Kyle Shanahan, it will be his first Super Bowl as a head coach, after serving as offensive coordinator for the Falcons in the conclusion of the 2016 season. Shanahan's 49ers and Reid's Chiefs will battle on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV, and only one will win the Lombardi trophy.

Now that the matchup has been decided, let's make sure you're well prepared for whats's ahead and give you all the info for how to watch the big game that's right around the corner.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Garden, FL)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds to win

Heading into Championship Weekend, William Hill had the Kansas City Chiefs (+140) as the slight favorites over San Francisco (+150) to actually hoist the Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl LIV. Now that the Chiefs and 49ers have advanced, we have an early look at the early Super Bowl LIV line. William Hill has the Chiefs as a 1-point favorite in this one with the total points scored opening at 52.5 (now 54.5). The money line is 49ers +100 and Chiefs -120.

National anthem and halftime show

On top of the actual game, what makes the Super Bowl special is the pomp and circumstance that comes with it. Of course, fans will be glued to the TV during all the commercials, but there's also going to be some musical acts as well. Multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Demi Lovato is set to sing the national anthem prior to kickoff. At halftime, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing from Miami.