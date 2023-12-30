Who's Playing

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills

Current Records: New England 4-11, Buffalo 9-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bills will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the New England Patriots at 1:00 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Buffalo waltzed into their matchup Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They had just enough and edged the Chargers out 24-22.

The Bills can attribute much of their success to Gabe Davis, who picked up 130 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Josh Allen, who rushed for 15 yards and two touchdowns. Those 130 receiving yards set a new season-high mark for him.

The Bills were down by one with only five minutes and 26 seconds left when they drove 93 yards for the winning score. Tyler Bass did the honors with a 29-yard field goal.

The Bills' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB five times. Ed Oliver was especially locked on to the Chargers' QB and sacked him twice.

Meanwhile, New England gave up the first points last Sunday, but they didn't let that get them down. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 26-23 victory from a begrudging Patriotssquad.

The Patriots can attribute much of their success to Bailey Zappe, who threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns while completing 75.8% of his passes. Those 256 passing yards set a new season-high mark for him. The Patriots also relied on Chad Ryland, whose 56-yard boot in the fourth quarter wound up being the difference in the game.

Buffalo has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 9-6 record this season. As for New England, their win bumped their record up to 4-11.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's game: The Bills command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 3.2 touchdowns per game (they're ranked fourth in touchdowns overall). It's a different story for the Patriots, though, as they've been averaging only 1.6 touchdowns per game. Will the Bills continue their march to the end zone, or will the Patriots flip the script?

Odds

Buffalo is a big 12-point favorite against New England, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 41 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New England.