Through 2 Quarters

The Kansas City Chiefs are flexing their muscles against the Pittsburgh Steelers, showing why they were favored to win all along. Kansas City is in control with a 21-7 lead over Pittsburgh.

QB Patrick Mahomes has led the way so far for the Chiefs, as he has passed for three TDs and 241 yards on 28 attempts. Mahomes has been efficient, with a passer rating of 168.40.

Pittsburgh hasn't been much of a second-half team this season, losing 70% of the time when they were down at the break.

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Kansas City

Regular Season Records: Pittsburgh 9-7-1; Kansas City 12-5

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will duke it out with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the playoffs Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Kansas City didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Denver Broncos last week, but they still walked away with a 28-24 victory. It was another big night for Kansas City's QB Patrick Mahomes, who passed for two TDs and 270 yards on 44 attempts in addition to picking up 54 yards on the ground. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 127.90.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Pittsburgh ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The score was all tied up at the break 3-3, but Pittsburgh was the better team in the second half. Their WR Chase Claypool filled up the stat sheet, snatching one receiving TD.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Chris Boswell delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Kansas City is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Chiefs, who are 7-8 against the spread.

A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kansas City ranks third in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 396.8 on average. Less enviably, the Steelers are fourth worst in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with only 93.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Pittsburgh.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Steelers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Kansas City and Pittsburgh both have three wins in their last six games.