How to watch Colts vs. Titans: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Colts vs. Titans football game
Who's Playing
Indianapolis (home) vs. Tennessee (away)
Current Records: Indianapolis 6-5; Tennessee 6-5
What to Know
Get ready for an AFC South battle as the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tennessee should still be feeling good after a big win, while Indianapolis will be looking to right the ship.
It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but Indianapolis was not quite the Houston Texans' equal in the second half when they met last week. The Colts fell just short of Houston by a score of 20-17. Indianapolis' defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Jonathan Williams, who rushed for 104 yards and one TD on 26 carries.
Meanwhile, Tennessee made easy work of the Jacksonville Jaguars and carried off a 42-20 victory. The Titans' success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Derrick Henry, who rushed for 159 yards and two TDs on 19 carries, and QB Ryan Tannehill, who accumulated 259 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs. Near the top of the highlight reel was Tannehill's 65-yard TD bomb to WR A.J. Brown in the third quarter. Tannehill's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Colts going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The Colts came out on top in a nail-biter against the Titans the last time the two teams met in September, sneaking past 19-17. Will the Colts repeat their success, or do the Titans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Colts are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Titans.
Over/Under: 44
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indianapolis have won seven out of their last nine games against Tennessee.
- Sep 15, 2019 - Indianapolis 19 vs. Tennessee 17
- Dec 30, 2018 - Indianapolis 33 vs. Tennessee 17
- Nov 18, 2018 - Indianapolis 38 vs. Tennessee 10
- Nov 26, 2017 - Tennessee 20 vs. Indianapolis 16
- Oct 16, 2017 - Tennessee 36 vs. Indianapolis 22
- Nov 20, 2016 - Indianapolis 24 vs. Tennessee 17
- Oct 23, 2016 - Indianapolis 34 vs. Tennessee 26
- Jan 03, 2016 - Indianapolis 30 vs. Tennessee 24
- Sep 27, 2015 - Indianapolis 35 vs. Tennessee 33
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Gronk wouldn't return if Brady called
Gronk seems to know exactly what he'll say if Brady calls him this week
-
Drew Lock progressing toward NFL debut
Lock is looking forward to his first NFL start, and it could come against the Chargers
-
Earl Thomas makes Super Bowl prediction
Thomas is confident the Ravens will be in the Super Bowl
-
Eagles turning to rookie to start at WR
The Eagles are looking for a spark to their wide receiver unit with their 2019 second-round...
-
Bills vs. Cowboys odds, picks, bets
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Cowboys vs. Bills on Thanksgiving Day 10,000...
-
Garrett jerseys banned from Heinz Field?
The Steelers would like to clear up a rumor that has been floating around the Internet
-
Rams vs. Ravens live updates
The Ravens dominated the Rams in primetime on Monday night
-
49ers steamroll Rodgers in blowout win
The 49ers walloped the Packers on Sunday Night Football
-
Jets vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jets vs. Raiders football game