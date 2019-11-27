How to watch Colts vs. Titans: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Indianapolis (home) vs. Tennessee (away)

Current Records: Indianapolis 6-5; Tennessee 6-5

What to Know

Get ready for an AFC South battle as the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tennessee should still be feeling good after a big win, while Indianapolis will be looking to right the ship.

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but Indianapolis was not quite the Houston Texans' equal in the second half when they met last week. The Colts fell just short of Houston by a score of 20-17. Indianapolis' defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Jonathan Williams, who rushed for 104 yards and one TD on 26 carries.

Meanwhile, Tennessee made easy work of the Jacksonville Jaguars and carried off a 42-20 victory. The Titans' success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Derrick Henry, who rushed for 159 yards and two TDs on 19 carries, and QB Ryan Tannehill, who accumulated 259 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs. Near the top of the highlight reel was Tannehill's 65-yard TD bomb to WR A.J. Brown in the third quarter. Tannehill's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Colts going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Colts came out on top in a nail-biter against the Titans the last time the two teams met in September, sneaking past 19-17. Will the Colts repeat their success, or do the Titans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colts are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Titans.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Indianapolis have won seven out of their last nine games against Tennessee.