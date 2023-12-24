Who's Playing

New England Patriots @ Denver Broncos

Current Records: New England 3-11, Denver 7-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The New England Patriots will head out on the road to face off against the Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Last Sunday, the Patriots couldn't handle the Chiefs and fell 27-17. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for New England in their matchups with Kansas City: they've now lost three in a row.

The Patriots have used their receiving core heavily this season, as 55.4% of their passes have been to wide receivers this season. The team tried something a little different on Sunday though, as only 39.3% of the QB's passes went to receivers. Given they posted a dismal four yards per play the Patriots probably won't be trying that again any time soon.

Meanwhile, Denver gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They suffered a grim 42-17 defeat to the Lions. Denver was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 21-0.

Russell Wilson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for six yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 223 yards and a touchdown.

New England bumped their record down to 3-11 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 10.0 points per game. As for Denver, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-7.

The Patriots are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: the Patriots are playing as the underdog, but their 2-7-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Denver is a solid 6.5-point favorite against New England, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 34.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won 3 out of their last 5 games against New England.