How to watch Houston vs. Miami: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Houston Texans (home) vs. Miami Dolphins (away)
Current records: Houston 4-3; Miami 4-3
What to Know
Miami have been homebodies in their last two games, but they are heading out on Thursday. They will take on Houston at 8:20 p.m. The odds don't look promising for Miami, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
On Sunday, Miami came up short against Detroit, falling 21-32. A silver lining for Miami was the play of Brock Osweiler, who passed for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Houston might be getting used to good results now that the squad has four wins in a row. They walked away with a 20-7 win over Jacksonville. 20 seems to be a good number for Houston as the team scooped up a win with the same point total in their matchup last week.
Houston's victory lifted them to 4-3 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 4-3. In their victory, Houston relied heavily on Lamar Miller, who rushed for 100 yards and 1 touchdown. Miami will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Texans are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Dolphins.
This season, Houston are 2-4-1 against the spread. As for Miami, they are 4-3-0 against the spread
Series History
Miami won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Miami Dolphins 44 vs. Houston Texans 26
