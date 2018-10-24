How to watch Houston vs. Miami: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Houston Texans (home) vs. Miami Dolphins (away)

Current records: Houston 4-3; Miami 4-3

What to Know

Miami have been homebodies in their last two games, but they are heading out on Thursday. They will take on Houston at 8:20 p.m. The odds don't look promising for Miami, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

On Sunday, Miami came up short against Detroit, falling 21-32. A silver lining for Miami was the play of Brock Osweiler, who passed for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Houston might be getting used to good results now that the squad has four wins in a row. They walked away with a 20-7 win over Jacksonville. 20 seems to be a good number for Houston as the team scooped up a win with the same point total in their matchup last week.

Houston's victory lifted them to 4-3 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 4-3. In their victory, Houston relied heavily on Lamar Miller, who rushed for 100 yards and 1 touchdown. Miami will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 PM ET

Thursday at 8:20 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium, Texas

NRG Stadium, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Texans are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Dolphins.

This season, Houston are 2-4-1 against the spread. As for Miami, they are 4-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Miami won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.