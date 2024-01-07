Who's Playing

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

Current Records: Buffalo 10-6, Miami 11-5

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

The Bills are 9-1 against the Dolphins since October of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills will head out on the road to face off against the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins do have the home-field advantage, but the Bills are expected to win by three points.

Buffalo entered their tilt with New England with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Bills walked away with a 27-21 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

The Bills didn't go easy on the quarterback and picked off three passes before the game was over. The picks came courtesy of Rasul Douglas and Ed Oliver.

Meanwhile, while it was Miami who put the first points on the board on Sunday, it was Baltimore who put up more. There's no need to mince words: the Dolphins lost to the Ravens, and the Dolphins lost bad. The score wound up at 56-19. Miami was down 35-13 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

De'Von Achane put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 107 yards on only 14 carries, and also caught a touchdown.

Buffalo has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 10-6 record this season. As for Miami, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-5.

Keep an eye on the end zone in Sunday's game as the two teams haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Bills command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 3.2 touchdowns per game (they're ranked fifth in touchdowns overall). However, it's not like the Dolphins (currently ranked second in touchdowns) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 3.7 touchdowns per game. With these two high-octane teams facing off on Sunday, fans should be in for an exciting offensive matchup.

Buffalo is a 3-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 50 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miami.